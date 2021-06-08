Meghan Markle Included A Sweet Tribute To New Baby Girl Lili In Her Debut Children’s Book

Christian Robinson, the illustrator of Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book ‘The Bench,’ revealed in a new interview that there are sweet, subtle visual nods to Meghan and Prince Harry’s new baby girl!

Meghan Markle‘s debut children’s book, The Bench, is finally on shelves, and there’s a special surprise in store for devoted royal fans. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, subtly paid tribute to her and Prince Harry‘s baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, through the illustrations in the book, dedicated to relationships between fathers and sons, with a touching nod to Prince Harry and the couple’s two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Christian Robinson, who collaborated with Meghan on the illustrations, spoke on the June 8 episode of Today to reveal some of the hints that Meghan wanted to include her precious daughter in the book.

Days after the arrival of her daughter Lilibet Diana, Meghan Markle is out with her first children’s book, “The Bench.” @NMoralesNBC spoke exclusively with the book’s illustrator, Christian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/dhWeE7ZfyZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2021

“There are lots of little clues and Easter eggs throughout the book and the illustrations,” Today correspondent Natalie Morales explained. Then, an image from the book, featuring a character (supposedly Meghan) in her garden with a little, special someone wrapped close to her chest, appeared on the screen. “You see Meghan there in the garden,” the correspondent noted, adding that if readers look “even closer, you see that little baby’s head popping out over a sling on her shoulder.”

The subtle nod to Lilibet Diana, born on June 4, was so touching, and the reveal of the tribute to her daughter comes at the perfect time! While The Bench is finally available for fans today, admirers of Meghan and her beloved husband, 36, couldn’t be happier that the couple’s family is finally complete. The two took to their foundation’s official website, Archewell, to share their happy news on June 6.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA,” the statement on the website read. The baby girl’s name bears a great amount of significance for the couple, especially Prince Harry.

Lilibet Diana is named after Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a nod to the sweet nickname she has been called by her family members. Lili’s middle name, of course, is a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. This couple must be living on Cloud Nine right now, as they enter this exciting new chapter in their lives.