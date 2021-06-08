News

Meghan Markle Included A Sweet Tribute To New Baby Girl Lili In Her Debut Children’s Book

Meghan Markle
Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
News Writer

Christian Robinson, the illustrator of Meghan Markle’s debut children’s book ‘The Bench,’ revealed in a new interview that there are sweet, subtle visual nods to Meghan and Prince Harry’s new baby girl!

Meghan Markle‘s debut children’s book, The Bench, is finally on shelves, and there’s a special surprise in store for devoted royal fans. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, subtly paid tribute to her and Prince Harry‘s baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, through the illustrations in the book, dedicated to relationships between fathers and sons, with a touching nod to Prince Harry and the couple’s two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Christian Robinson, who collaborated with Meghan on the illustrations, spoke on the June 8 episode of Today to reveal some of the hints that Meghan wanted to include her precious daughter in the book.

“There are lots of little clues and Easter eggs throughout the book and the illustrations,” Today correspondent Natalie Morales explained. Then, an image from the book, featuring a character (supposedly Meghan) in her garden with a little, special someone wrapped close to her chest, appeared on the screen. “You see Meghan there in the garden,” the correspondent noted, adding that if readers look “even closer, you see that little baby’s head popping out over a sling on her shoulder.”

The subtle nod to Lilibet Diana, born on June 4, was so touching, and the reveal of the tribute to her daughter comes at the perfect time! While The Bench is finally available for fans today, admirers of Meghan and her beloved husband, 36, couldn’t be happier that the couple’s family is finally complete. The two took to their foundation’s official website, Archewell, to share their happy news on June 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, 2020 [Shutterstock].
“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA,” the statement on the website read. The baby girl’s name bears a great amount of significance for the couple, especially Prince Harry.

Lilibet Diana is named after Prince Harry’s grandmotherQueen Elizabeth II, with a nod to the sweet nickname she has been called by her family members. Lili’s middle name, of course, is a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. This couple must be living on Cloud Nine right now, as they enter this exciting new chapter in their lives.