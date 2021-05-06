Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Son Archie’s 2nd Birthday With Precious Photo: See Pic

See Pic

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is two years old! The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrates his milestone birthday on May 6, and his parents commemorated the occasion with a sweet portrait!

Happy birthday, Archie! Today, May 6, little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turns two years old. The first-born son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is undoubtedly making wonderful memories with his parents today. Of course, Harry and Meghan wanted to include their fans in the celebrations too, and shared a sweet birthday tribute to their son! The image, which featured a beautiful vintage filter, captured Archie from the back as he held onto a beautiful bouquet of balloons. The photo was posted to the couple’s official Archewell website, which you can see here. They also used Archie’s birthday to encourage their fans to “advocate for vaccine equity” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archie has already received some birthday love from members of his extended family! Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, took to their social media accounts and wished their precious nephew a happy second birthday. Their tribute to the youngster included a throwback photo from Archie’s christening in 2019. “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the caption read.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their baby son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond on September 25, 2019 [MEGA].
While today marks Archie’s second journey around the sun, it’s also the tiny tot’s second birthday in quarantine. The young family, who’ve settled in Montecito, CA, since Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, 39, made the decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the Royal Family in January 2020, commemorated Archie’s birthday with a quiet family affair amid the COVID-19 pandemic this time last year. It was a special occasion for the young parents, who were so excited to celebrate their only son’s birthday.

Of course, Archie won’t be an only child for much longer. The two-year-old is going to be a big brother in the very near future! During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan revealed that they will welcome a baby girl sometime this summer, and the couple was so elated to share the news.

The Christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at the private chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 6th July 2019 [Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/MEGA].
“Amazing. Just grateful,” Prince Harry said of growing his family. “To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.” We cannot wait to see this family continue to grow! Happy birthday, little Archie!