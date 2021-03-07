Breaking News

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal 2nd Baby’s Gender

Deputy Editor of New York City

Is Archie getting a little brother or a little sister? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed what they’re having during an interview with Oprah on March 7!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having — a baby GIRL! The couple sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7, and shared the gender of their second child. They also confirmed that this baby will be their last, and revealed that she is due in “summertime.” However, they did not share the exact month or date.

Meghan and Harry discussed their experience as a couple within the royal family during the interview with Oprah. As tough as some topics were to talk about, they couldn’t help but smile as they gushed over their future child. Meghan was glowing, with her baby bump on display in a black maxi dress. Her hair was pulled back into an updo, with bangs hanging down to frame her face. She did the first portion of the interview alone before Harry joined her for the gender reveal and more conversation.

The couple’s pregnancy news came after a difficult 2020. In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced that they would be leaving the royal family to live in North America. They spent some time in Canada before relocating to California, which is where they’re living now. Over the summer, Meghan privately suffered a miscarriage, although they did not share this story with the world until November.

Meghan was able to get pregnant again, and she and Harry announced the exciting news in February. Although they didn’t reveal how far along Meghan was in the pregnancy, her baby bump was fully on display in photos from a maternity shoot that they shared with the announcement. The pair’s first childArchie, will turn two in the beginning of May.

Meghan and Harry’s relationship began privately in the summer of 2016, and was not made public until several months later that fall. In November 2017, the two got engaged, and they were married the following May. Archie was born less than one year after the royal wedding, which was watched around the world.