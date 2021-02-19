Exclusive

How Meghan Markle Was Able To Keep Her Pregnancy A Secret For So Long

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
AP News
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
and

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement on Valentine’s Day was something they couldn’t wait to share with the world! We’ve learned how Meghan was able to conceal her baby bump for months.

Even after leaving the U.K. for star-studded California, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed keep her second pregnancy a solid secret for months — before they revealed the exciting news on Valentine’s Day. As for how Meghan herself pulled it off? — “She’s been spending most of her time at home the past few months because of the pandemic, but also to avoid the news of her pregnancy getting out. And when she did go out, she always wore coats to hide her bump,” a source close to the former Suits star, 39, told HollywoodLife, exclusively.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s second pregnancy announcement on February 14, 2021. (Photo credit: Misan Harriman/Copyright owned by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex)

“She has a very small circle of friends and people that are on her team that she trusts, but other than a few of those people, no one knew. But, with such a huge property and the magic of video conferencing she hardly saw anyone, so it was easy to hide her second pregnancy for the most part,” the source explained, adding, “Now that the news is out there, of course everyone is sharing in her excitement.”

On March 7, Meghan and Harry will sit down with good friend, Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview on CBS — which marks the first time they’ll address their decision to step down as senior royals to move to the U.S. to become financially independent. Additionally, Meghan and Harry have already inked a mega deal with Netflix, along with other projects to help create change for charities and causes they’re passionate about.

“Oprah has become a very dear friend, so doing this interview with her is only natural,” the insider said, explaining that Meghan and Harry “trust her implicitly and “there’s just a very deep level of comfort, which is important, because they’ll be sharing some vulnerable truths.” The source continued, “It’s always been their plan to eventually tell their side of the story and now that things have settled, the time is right. And, it was always going to be Oprah. They respect her and know that she won’t sensationalize or take any liberties. They’ll be in safe hands with her.”

Oprah’s history with the couple stretches back many years. She’s also working with Harry on a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+, which they began working on in 2019. Oprah also attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018 and they now live in the same neighborhood in Montecito, CA.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry with their son
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry with son Archie. (Photo credit: AP News)

On February 14, a representative for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed Meghan’s pregnancy to HollywoodLife in statement: “We can confirm that Archie [Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor]is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” On the same day, the expectant parents released a gorgeous black and white photo, taken by Misan Harriman, that showed off Meghan’s baby bump. Meghan and Harry welcomed 1-year-old Archie in May 2019.