Exclusive

Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Don’t Regret Moving To The United States 1 Year Later

AP Images
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year Wearing Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
and

One year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traded the UK for LA, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned the couple is ‘very happy’ with their decision and why they’re not moving back to England anytime soon.

It’s been exactly one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as “senior members” of the British royal family and relocating to North America. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Harry, 36, Meghan, 39, and baby Archie from returning to England, a source close to Meghan tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they aren’t having second thoughts about moving to Los Angeles. “Meghan and Harry have not abandoned their plan to spend time in the U.K. it’s just that world events have made staying in one place the best choice for now.”

“But once the pandemic is well handled, they will definitely be going back to spend some quality time there,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “That being said, they are very happy that they made the move to Santa Barbara. As tough as the year has been, they have not wavered on their decision.” Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal life (and the associated duties) has allowed them greater agency and a chance to forge a path more in-line with their humanitarian ambitions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the official photocall announcing their engagement on November 27, 2017, at Kensington Palace. (AP Images)

“Now that they’re free to make their own decisions, they’ve been able to accomplish so much, and they have a lot more in the works,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Their goal is to be a force for good in this world, and they are making very strategic choices to accomplish that, and being private citizens does make it easier. They have no one to answer to but themselves, so it’s just much easier to get things done.

“Meghan is also elated to be able to have so much time with her mom,” adds the insider. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives out in Los Angeles, and the move has given the former actress a chance to make up for lost time. “[Meghan] is extremely close to her [mother], but for all the years she was filming Suits [in Toronto], she didn’t see her nearly as much as she would have liked because of her work schedule and the distance. And then being in the U.K., she saw her even less so just having all this time with her has been very meaningful and so good for her soul. And having her mom’s help with Archie, watching her bond with him, it’s priceless and definitely a huge plus to living in California.”

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan The Duchess of Sussex visit Cape Town, South Africa in 2019 (AP Images)

Since announcing on Jan. 08, 2020, Meghan and Harry have been quite busy. They signed a massive multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix, teamed with Spotify to launch a string of podcasts (including the Archewell Audio Holiday Special, which gave fans a chance to hear Archie speak), and partnered with Spanish chef/humanitarian Jose Andrews’ World Central Kitchen foundation to help build community relief centers in regions hit hard by natural disasters.

 