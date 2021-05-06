Prince William & Kate Middleton Send Archie, 2, Birthday Love Amidst Tension With Harry & Meghan

Despite the royal family’s current drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the pair’s son, Archie, still received birthday love from Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles.

Prince Harry may be on rocky terms with his brother, Prince William, and his dad, Prince Charles, but his son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, still got some birthday messages from the royal family members when he turned two on May 6. Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a throwback photo of the family at Archie’s 2019 christening with the message, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.” There was also a balloon and cake emoji. Meanwhile, Charles and his wife, Camilla, shared a throwback photo of Charles, Harry and Archie with a birthday cake emoji and the caption, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

Archie’s second birthday comes just two months after Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview about why they left the royal family. During the sit down, Harry admitted that things had been tense between himself and his father/brother since he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties to move to North America with Archie in the beginning of 2020. “There’s a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with Charles. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like and Archie’s his grandson. But, at the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

Regarding William, Harry added, “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together…a shared experience. But we’re on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Just weeks after the interview, Harry came face-to-face with Charles and William when he traveled back to the U.K. to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral. Meghan and Archie did not join him for the service, as the former Suits star is currently several months pregnant with her second child and was advised by doctors not to travel. None of the family members have confirmed whether or not there was any discussion about the drama during Harry’s brief visit.

Due to travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus, Archie hasn’t seen his family from Harry’s side in over a year. However, in just a few month’s, he’ll have a new companion, as Meghan and Harry prepare to welcome a baby girl to the family. Meghan is due “this summer,” she confirmed in the Oprah sit down.