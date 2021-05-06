See Message

Prince William & Kate Middleton Send Archie, 2, Birthday Love Amidst Tension With Harry & Meghan

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year Wearing Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Despite the royal family’s current drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the pair’s son, Archie, still received birthday love from Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles.

Prince Harry may be on rocky terms with his brother, Prince William, and his dad, Prince Charles, but his son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, still got some birthday messages from the royal family members when he turned two on May 6. Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a throwback photo of the family at Archie’s 2019 christening with the message, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.” There was also a balloon and cake emoji. Meanwhile, Charles and his wife, Camilla, shared a throwback photo of Charles, Harry and Archie with a birthday cake emoji and the caption, “Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s birthday message to Archie.

Archie’s second birthday comes just two months after Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview about why they left the royal family. During the sit down, Harry admitted that things had been tense between himself and his father/brother since he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties to move to North America with Archie in the beginning of 2020. “There’s a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with Charles. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like and Archie’s his grandson. But, at the same time, of course, I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”

Regarding William, Harry added, “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together…a shared experience. But we’re on different paths. The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

prince harry meghan markle archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a sweet photo with their son, Archie. (Shutterstock)

Just weeks after the interview, Harry came face-to-face with Charles and William when he traveled back to the U.K. to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip’s, funeral. Meghan and Archie did not join him for the service, as the former Suits star is currently several months pregnant with her second child and was advised by doctors not to travel. None of the family members have confirmed whether or not there was any discussion about the drama during Harry’s brief visit.

Due to travel restrictions amidst the coronavirus, Archie hasn’t seen his family from Harry’s side in over a year. However, in just a few month’s, he’ll have a new companion, as Meghan and Harry prepare to welcome a baby girl to the family. Meghan is due “this summer,” she confirmed in the Oprah sit down.