Prince Harry Returns Home To Meghan Markle After Giving Queen Elizabeth II A ‘Special’ Birthday Gift

Prince Harry made it back home to Meghan Markle in California after the couple wished his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a happy birthday and the two offered the sovereign a gift.

Prince Harry returned to his Montecito home after traveling to England for his late grandfather, Prince Philip‘s, funeral on April 17. HollywoodLife confirmed with a spokesperson that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wished Queen Elizabeth II a happy birthday, and offered the sovereign a “special gift.” Today, April 21, marks the queen’s 95th birthday. Along with some intimate family celebrations Queen Elizabeth took the day to remember her husband in her first statement since his passing at the age of 99 on April 9th.

“I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” the British monarch began her statement. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” she continued. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.” This also marks the first time that Queen Elizabeth has made a public statement since the funeral of her husband of more than 70 years.

Prince Harry traveled overseas for the first time since he and Meghan Markle took a step back from royal duties in January 2020. The young royal, 36, walked in the procession for his beloved grandfather’s funeral with members of his family, including his older brother, Prince William. The two were separated by their cousin Peter Philips during the family’s walk behind Prince Philip’s casket to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

On the advice of her physicians, Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral and remained at the couple’s home in Montecito with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, a baby girl, some time this summer. Following Prince Philip’s passing, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex dedicated a moving statement to Harry’s grandfather on the official site for their Archewell foundation. “You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” an excerpt from the statement read.