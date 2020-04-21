Happy 94th Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II: Look Back At Her Best Fashion Moments Of All Time

It’s Queen Elizabeth II’s landmark 94th birthday and to commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back through history at the longest reigning British monarch’s most stunning fashion moments!

Queen Elizabeth II is 94-years-old today, April 21, and she is as fit as can be! The longest reigning British monarch still regularly attends events and engagements, and she always looks stylish while doing so. Although she is staying safely in Buckingham Palace amid safety precautions during the global COVID-19 outbreak, when Her Majesty is attending events, she’s known for her bright-colored suits, jackets and hats, and she always stands out. The Queen finds a way to make her wardrobe look chic and contemporary while harkening back to classic cuts and trims! For example, on day four of the 2019 Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth II wore a lime green dress, covered in a jacket of the same color. The neon look also included a bright green hat, which featured pink floral embellishments.

On another day of that same event, Her Royal Highness wore a beautiful yellow hue. Although her yellow dress was covered, it was peeking through her jacket and appeared to have a blue pattern. Her yellow coat fell down past her knees, and her yellow hat was accessorized with a bright blue flower and yellow bow. Along with her clothing, the Queen is also always on top of her accessory game. She often wears pearls and pendants with all of her outfits that bear a significant meaning, and styles her looks with gloves. Often the sovereign can be seen wearing black gloves, but white ones are sometimes a staple, as well, especially when wearing brighter colors.

When Queen Elizabeth II was younger, she changed up her looks much more often than she does now. She wore detailed dresses, along with fur shawls and intricately-designed capes for several years. Back then, she also wore super bold and stylish jewelry, as well. Some of Queen Elizabeth II’s most fantastic and dazzling looks came amidst ceremonies and formal occasions like the image below. Here, the Queen wore a simple gown that was covered by an ornate cape with pendants, sashes, jewels and various detailing throughout. The young monarch truly looked regal in her ensemble.

But as the years have gone on, Queen Elizabeth II’s style has adapted to the times. Throughout the years, her gowns and formal wear matched the mood and the fashions of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and so on. Now, Her Majesty has demonstrated at her mature age the various hues and monochromatic looks she loves to wear. They never go out of style, and, furthermore, they haven’t aged the Queen in the least.

As we honor Queen Elizabeth II on her 94th birthday, click through the gallery above to check out some of her best fashion moments over the years. If the past is any indication, we don’t think she’ll be slowing down with her amazing fashion anytime soon!