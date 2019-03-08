Gallery
Queen Elizabeth Wearing Every Color Of The Rainbow — See Photos

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II visit to the Science Museum, London, UK - 07 Mar 2019 Her Majesty The Queen will visit the Science Museum in London on Thursday 7th March to announce its summer exhibition, Top Secret, and unveil a new space for supporters, to be known as the Smith Centre. Tracing its origins from the Great Exhibition in 1851, the Science Museum aims to ignite curiosity among visitors of all ages through iconic objects, exhibitions and stories of scientific achievement.
Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, and (rear, left to right) Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles. 50th Anniversary of the Investiture of Prince Charles, Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 05 Mar 2019
Queen Elizabeth II Centenary of Royal Army Chaplains' Department's 'Royal' Prefix, London, UK - 22 Feb 2019
Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II attends St Peter and St Paul church, West Newton, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 03 Feb 2019
Queen Elizabeth may have her royal responsibilities to attend to, but she always makes sure her colorful fashion is on-point, too!

Queen Elizabeth, 92, has been around for decades to see fashion trends come and go – but her love of colorful, practical ensembles has remained true all these years later! The head of the British monarchy is known for her fashion, with her wearing variations of a brightly-colored coat and hat to attend to her royal duties. Beyond looking after her children, grandchildren, corgis, and the entire United Kingdom, the royal queen has shown through the years that her fashion is just as much a priority, too! While athleisure is all the rage lately, the queen has maintained a classic, evergreen, and feminine style throughout her royal career.

One of our favorite recent outfits of Queen Elizabeth’s reminded us of a familiar jewelry box! In Dec. 2018, Queen Elizabeth wore a stunning ensemble that looked straight out of a Tiffany & Co. store! Her teal-colored coat matched her hat of the same hue, with a black collar and blue gloves covering her hands. Queen Elizabeth’s coat was also decorated with a silver embellishment near her shoulder. The queen wore her signature black flats and handbag, and her floral dress with teal and purple tones peaked through underneath.

Queen Elizabeth got out of her car and acknowledged the man next to her as she wore her beautiful outfit. She walked confidently in her amazing outfit! Above, you can see the queen’s stunning hot pink outfit that she paired with an unexpected pop of red. Her pink coat had gold hardware on it for its buttoning – we absolutely loved that look as well.

We love that at nearly 100 years old, Queen Elizabeth is still out there working the fashion game! She continuously inspires us with her fashion choices, which are vibrant, fun, and totally fitting to her personality. She doesn’t wear anything that doesn’t work for her, and why would she? She’s the queen! She calls the shots, including her fashion, which gets a 10 out of 10 from us. Don’t forget to check out more of Queen Elizabeth’s colorful outfits – pink, purple, teal, and more – in the gallery, above.