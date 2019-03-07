10 Times Kim Kardashian Wore Animal Print & Absolutely Slayed

Kim Kardashian can rock an animal-print look like no other! Did you know that the ‘KUWTK’ star has been wearing leopard and zebra print outfits since the ’00s? — We’ve rounded up her best animal print ensembles through the year, from sultry skirts to skin tight dresses!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian loves a good animal print look! Heck, some would argue that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, was the one who made zebra and cheetah-print outfits a thing back in the ’00s, right around the time when she was an up-and-coming stylist. And, she’s never stopped incorporating animal print patterns in her looks, despite switching up her style through the years. Take a look at her best and most memorable cheetah, zebra, leopard-print… and even snakeskin looks in our attached gallery!

Kim channeled her inner cheetah girl (if Disney’s Cheetah Girls wore sheer looks) during her recent trip to Paris, France during Fashion Week, which fell on the first week of March this year. The KKW Beauty founder wore a sheer, leopard print catsuit by the late French designer, Azzedine Alaïa‘s line, Maison Alaïa on March 6. She fully committed to the see-through look, wearing transparent, pointed heels. Kim topped off her animalistic outfit with a velvet black coat.

Before the mother of three (and soon to be four) stepped out in her leopard catsuit, she hit the streets of Paris in another head-to-toe leopard print look from Alaïa. On Tuesday (March 5), Kim was photographed in a leopard print catsuit — which wasn’t sheer this time — that was from the designer’s fall 1991 collection, which was modeled on the runway. Kim opted to wear leopard print heels to complete her look.

Kim Kardashian steps out in Paris, France wearing a sheer, leopard print catsuit from Maison Alaïa on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Photo credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Kim is one of our favorite animal print style stars because not only does she wear diverse pieces — including skirts, tops pants, jackets and dresses — but, she commits to her looks and adds animal print footwear as well. In the attached gallery, you’ll see Kim stepping out in snakeskin stilettos and boots, along with a matching snakeskin jacket and pantsuit. Take a look and let us know which animal print outfit of Kim’s is your favorite!