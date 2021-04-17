Prince Philip’s Funeral: See Photos of Prince Harry, The Queen, & Royal Family Honoring His Life

The British Royal Family have paid tribute to Prince Philip with an intimate funeral service. See photos of the Queen, Prince William and Harry, and more.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by a small number of Royal Family members to pay tribute to her husband Prince Philip, who sadly passed away at the age of 99. Just 30 people were in attendance at his funeral on April 17, amid strict COVID-19 protocols in the U.K. Among those at St. George’s Chapel were Prince Harry and Prince William, who were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips, as they walked behind the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Members of the royal family were not in military uniform, instead wearing morning coat with medals or day dress. Protective face masks were also worn by everyone in attendance. Heir to the throne, Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne led family members in an eight-minute long procession as the coffin traveled from the castle to the chapel within the grounds. Philip’s youngest children Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also walked in the procession.

The Queen travelled in the state Bentley at the back of the ceremonial procession and sat alone, amid social distancing guidelines. Relatives from Philip’s German side of his family also flew into the U.K. for the service. They included Bernhard, the hereditary prince of Baden, who is the grandson of Philip’s sister Theodora, Donatus, prince and head of the house of Hesse, into which Philip’s sister Cecile is married, and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, who is the grandson of Philip’s older sister Princess Margarita.

A spokesperson confirmed it was a “difficult decision” curating a guest list in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. “There is a limit on who could be invited as a guest and Her Majesty wanted to ensure that all branches of the duke’s family were there and had to make some very difficult decisions about who would be there,” the spokesperson said. Among those not in attendance were some of Prince Philip’s more distant family members, including his great-grandchildren, and Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. She remained at home in California while pregnant with the couple’s second child. Philip’s death came after a long battle with health problems, including a recent two-week hospitalization caused by unspecified heart problems. His wife Queen Elizabeth announced his death in a statement through Buckingham Palace.

“It is with deep sorrow that her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Palace. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family will join people around the world in mourning his loss.” Scroll through the gallery above for more photos from Prince Philip’s funeral.