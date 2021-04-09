Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Honor His Grandfather Prince Philip: ‘You Will Be Missed’

Prince Harry issued a short, but sweet, tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip, who sadly died on April 9.

Prince Harry is in mourning after the death of his beloved grandfather, Prince Philip. After the royal died on April 9, Harry released a joint statement with wife Meghan Markle on their official Archewell website. “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh,” the tribute read. “Thank you for your service, you will be greatly missed.”

Harry’s statement came shortly after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, revealed the sad news of his grandfather’s death at 99 via a statement from Buckingham Palace: ““It is with deep sorrow that her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Palace. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family will join people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip sadly passed away after battling an infection that kept him in the hospital for two weeks. Philip was rushed to the hospital on February 16, with Buckingham Palace explaining that it was just a “precautionary measure” after the Duke of Edinburgh complained to his doctor of “feeling ill.” They later revealed that he was suffering from an infection. Two weeks into his hospital stay, he was transferred to another facility to treat a pre-existing heart condition and was released in early March.

Harry and his grandfather were very close. The grandfather and grandson were often seen attending events side-by-side, and in fits of laughter while attending to their royal duties. That bond didn’t dissolve when Harry and Meghan moved to North America. “It was never walking away [from royal duties] — it was stepping back instead of stepping down,” Harry explained in a February interview with James Cordon. “It was a really difficult environment as a lot of people saw.”

After Harry and Meghan’s now iconic with Oprah Winfrey in March, fans suggested that the family member who questioned Meghan about their son, Archie’s skin color could be Philip. Harry was quick to stamp out this rumor, telling Oprah in private that, “it was not his grandmother or grandfather who were part of those conversations,” she confirmed in an interview. Though they’re thousands of miles apart, Harry said that he and his grandfather still chatted regularly via Zoom.