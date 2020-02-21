Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Why They Have ‘No Regrets’ About Ending Royal Duties & What’s Next

prince harry meghan markle
Shutterstock
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020. Canada House houses the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. The Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex thanked the High Commissioner for the 'warm hospitality' during their six-week sabbatical. Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Canada House in London, United Kingdom - 07 Jan 2020
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
and

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made ‘the right choice for them’ when it came to leaving their royal duties and life behind, and they are so ready to take on the future together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to setup a kingdom all their own after announcing they would be scaling back their duties as royals in January 2020. The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, “have no regrets about leaving,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Furthermore, the source said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s move “was absolutely the right choice for them. They‘re so relieved that it’s all out in the open now.” Following their Jan. 8 announcement that they would be taking a step away from their roles as prominent royals, plans have been underway for the couple to transition out of their roles and move forward with their future in North America.

And the stress of the entire ordeal has clearly alleviated over time. “The process has been extremely stressful but the toughest part is over and it’s obvious a big weight has been lifted off their shoulders,” the source continued. But while the most difficult part of their move is over, “they aren’t sitting around relaxing, they’re both full speed ahead.” Additionally, as the couple looks to the future, they already know exactly what they want to focus on.

Prince Harry and Meghan “have so much they want to accomplish with their foundation,” the source revealed. Of course, during this trying period of transition, “They aren’t rushing into anything, though, it’s all being done very cautiously. They know all eyes are on them and they want to make the right choices, that’s why they are getting guidance from the best of the best.” That very guidance will definitely come in handy as they begin the year-long transition period before their official move.

prince harry meghan markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their infant son, Archie, on their October tour of South Africa [Shutterstock].
Meghan and Prince Harry will have one year to transition out of their royal duties and begin their new life in North America, according to a report. Beginning Mach 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace and on April 1 will be represented by their foundation. Other stipulations to the plan include that the couple will attend six royal events. While they will no long be referred to as Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Meghan will retain their titles The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel.

Already the couple appear to be adjusting quite well to what their future will look like. Meghan was spotted on a casual stroll with her and Prince Harry’s nine-month-old son, Archie, in Horth Hill Regional Park outside Vancouver on Jan. 20 and couldn’t have looked happier. Baby Archie was strapped tightly to his mom’s chest, while Meghan was accompanied by the couple’s black lab Oz and beagle Guy. Clearly, the pair’s decision has had a positive effect already.

Although the pair have kept quite mum about their plans and their decision, Prince Harry did speak on the choice at an event on Jan. 19. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Harry said during his speech at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option… I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.”