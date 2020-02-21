Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Why They Have ‘No Regrets’ About Ending Royal Duties & What’s Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made ‘the right choice for them’ when it came to leaving their royal duties and life behind, and they are so ready to take on the future together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to setup a kingdom all their own after announcing they would be scaling back their duties as royals in January 2020. The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, “have no regrets about leaving,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Furthermore, the source said that Prince Harry and Meghan’s move “was absolutely the right choice for them. They‘re so relieved that it’s all out in the open now.” Following their Jan. 8 announcement that they would be taking a step away from their roles as prominent royals, plans have been underway for the couple to transition out of their roles and move forward with their future in North America.

And the stress of the entire ordeal has clearly alleviated over time. “The process has been extremely stressful but the toughest part is over and it’s obvious a big weight has been lifted off their shoulders,” the source continued. But while the most difficult part of their move is over, “they aren’t sitting around relaxing, they’re both full speed ahead.” Additionally, as the couple looks to the future, they already know exactly what they want to focus on.

Prince Harry and Meghan “have so much they want to accomplish with their foundation,” the source revealed. Of course, during this trying period of transition, “They aren’t rushing into anything, though, it’s all being done very cautiously. They know all eyes are on them and they want to make the right choices, that’s why they are getting guidance from the best of the best.” That very guidance will definitely come in handy as they begin the year-long transition period before their official move.

Meghan and Prince Harry will have one year to transition out of their royal duties and begin their new life in North America, according to a report. Beginning Mach 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace and on April 1 will be represented by their foundation. Other stipulations to the plan include that the couple will attend six royal events. While they will no long be referred to as Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Meghan will retain their titles The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel.

Already the couple appear to be adjusting quite well to what their future will look like. Meghan was spotted on a casual stroll with her and Prince Harry’s nine-month-old son, Archie, in Horth Hill Regional Park outside Vancouver on Jan. 20 and couldn’t have looked happier. Baby Archie was strapped tightly to his mom’s chest, while Meghan was accompanied by the couple’s black lab Oz and beagle Guy. Clearly, the pair’s decision has had a positive effect already.

Although the pair have kept quite mum about their plans and their decision, Prince Harry did speak on the choice at an event on Jan. 19. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Harry said during his speech at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option… I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.”