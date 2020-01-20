Meghan Markle Smiles On Walk With Baby Archie & Pet Dogs, Looks Like She’s Loving Her Freedom

Meghan Markle was positively beaming with joy as she took her son Archie and her two dogs for a hike outside Vancouver. She appeared to be loving life now that she’s no longer a Senior British Royal.

It’s the smile that says sweet freedom. Meghan Markle couldn’t contain her happiness at being able to come and go as she pleases now that she’s no longer a senior working member of the British Royal Family. The former Suits star went on a hike in Horth Hill Regional Park outside Vancouver on Jan. 20, 2020. Meghan carried her son with Prince Harry, eight-month-old Archie, who was bundled up and strapped to her chest. She also was joined on leash by her canine companions, black lab Oz and beagle Guy, the latter who she adopted while living in Toronto before marrying Harry on May 19, 2018. You can see the pics of Meghan’s happy hike HERE.

Meghan, 38, looked comfy during the foggy hike, where she was joined by two protection officers who stayed at a respectful distance behind her. She donned black leggings and a light matching jacket. She kept her feet warm with rubber lace-up ankle boots, made for outdoor hiking on wet trails. Meghan hid her brunette locks under a big, green cap that hugged her head and helped stave off the chill. But the best thing she was wearing was the giant smile while hiking through the forest with her son and her pups.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Meghan and Harry made the bombshell announcement that they were stepping away from being senior members of the British Royal Family. They want to become financially independent and be able to split their time between North America and the U.K., although it’s believed Canada will be the couple’s new primary country of residence. Meghan and Harry spent nearly seven weeks in a $14 million mansion loaned by a friend on Vancouver Island at the end of 2020, before announcing their royal decision. The couple will still be staying there for the time being.

Meghan’s got plenty of reasons to smile. Not only is she no longer under the constraints and protocols she had to follow as a working royal, she’s finally going to be reunited with her beloved husband. When the couple announced via Instagram on Jan. 8 that they were moving on to an “exciting next step” in their lives beyond the BRF, Meghan had already flown back to Vancouver after a quick three-day trip to London. While Meghan was on her hike, Harry was on a plane heading to Canada join her after nearly two weeks apart. Now their new life together can finally begin! He had stayed on in London to negotiate the couple’s exit from their royal duties with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 93, his father Prince Charles, 71, and his brother Prince William, 37.

On Jan. 18, the Queen released a statement saying, “I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.” She added that, Harry, Meghan and Archie are “much loved members” of her family.

Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles as, “they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” per a statement from Buckingham Palace that followed that of the Queen’s. The couple will also no longer formally represent the Queen and will not receive public funds for royal duties. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” the statement added.