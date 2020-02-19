Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Have 1 Year Megxit Transition Before Royal Split Details Finalized

Starting March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will undergo a one-year trial period before the details of the ‘Megxit’ are officially worked out, according to the Duke and Duchess’ spokesperson.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s “Megxit” from the United Kingdom is rapidly approaching — but it may not be permanent. The royals, who announced in January that they would be stepping back from their royal duties and moving to North America, “have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties” starting March 31, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed to Sky News. The couple will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace, and will be represented by their UK foundation team starting April 1, according to the statement.

While Harry and Meghan won’t be using the titles “duke and duchess” during their transition period, they keep the titles. They will also retain the titles of The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel. Harry will retain his honorary military positions during the year-long trial, as well. The couple have six royal engagements to attend before they depart. On February 28, Harry is scheduled to hang out with Jon Bon Jovi as he records a song with the Invictus Games Choir. Harry will then attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5.

The next three days are busy: Harry attends the opening of a British racing museum with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and he and Meghan will go to the Mountbatten Festival of Music on the 7th. Meghan will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. And, finally, the couple will attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 with Queen Elizabeth II and their family. Though they’re heading to North America at the end of the month, they’ll be back in the UK “regularly,” according to the statement.

“In general, the themes of their cause related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment and mental health, collectively,” the statement said. “The duke’s priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV and Travalyst which works to mobilize the tourism and travel industry for social good. For the duchess, her focus remains women’s empowerment, gender equality and education.”

Harry spoke out about the “Megxit” for the first time on January 19, during a speech at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” Harry said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option… I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months.”