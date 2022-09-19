Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex all sat front row for the committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Hours earlier, William and Harry walked side-by-side behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as it made its procession to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral took place. William has been wearing his military uniform all day on Sept. 19, while Harry has not since he’s no longer a working royal.

Two days before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Prince William and Prince Harry united with the Queen’s six other grandchildren to hold a vigil at her lying in state. William led the way with his younger brother directly behind him. Harry was allowed to wear his military uniform at his father King Charles III‘s request. The siblings and their cousins, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, gathered around the Queen’s coffin to pay their respects with a 15 minute show of quiet contemplation.

In the wake of their beloved grandmother’s death on September 8 at the age of 96, Prince William and Prince Harry have put aside any tensions from their ongoing rift in order to honor the Queen. The princes notably reunited with their wives Kate and Meghan to view floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on September 10. William extended an olive branch and invited Harry and Meghan to the walkabout with him and Kate outside of Windsor Castle.

Ever since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the United States, interactions between the couple and the royal family have been all but non-existent. The Sussexes were already visiting the U.K. for charity events when the Queen passed away, but, as previously reported, there were no plans to visit with William and Kate, nor his own father. However, it’s possible the Queen’s death has brought Harry and Meghan closer to his family.