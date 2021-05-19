Breaking News

Princess Beatrice Pregnant & Expecting 1st Child Less Than 1 Year After Marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Schneider-Press/SIPA/Shutterstock
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice The Animal Ball Art Show, London, UK - 22 May 2019
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice during the funeral of Prince Philip, Prince Philip at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Prince Philip, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, State Entrance, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 17 Apr 2021
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stand at the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 16 Apr 2021
Another royal baby is on the way! Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child together.

Princess Beatrice is pregnant! Buckingham Palace confirmed on May 20 that the royal is expecting her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who she married in July 2020. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice and Edoardo met in 2018, and were engaged in Sept. 2019. Their wedding was set for May 29, 2020, but had to be postponed amidst the coronavirus. Rather than revealing new plans for a big wedding, Beatrice and Edoardo held a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on July 17, 2020. They did not announce the news until after they were already married.

princess beatrice edoardo mapelli mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hold hands. (Schneider-Press/SIPA/Shutterstock)

At the wedding, Beatrice borrowed a dress from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was in attendance for the nuptials. The Queen loaned Beatrice a Norman Hartnell dress, which was remodeled and refitted for the 32-year-old to wear on her special day. Beatrice also wore the same diamond tiara that Queen Elizabeth wore on her own wedding day, so she really took the “something borrowed” portion of her nuptials very seriously!

While this will be Beatrice and Edoardo’s first child together, he already has a son, Christopher Woolf, who was born in 2016, from a previous relationship. Edoardo was engaged to architect Dara Huang before they split in 2018. Meanwhile, Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, just gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in Feb. 2021.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Prince Philip’s funeral. (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Sarah, the Duchess of York. Her grandparents are Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, which means she is cousins with Prince William and Prince Harry. Due to her place in the royal family, Beatrice is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. Congratulations to Beatrice and Edoardo on their exciting pregnancy news!