Princess Eugenie’s Baby Born: Royal Welcomes 1st Child With Jack Brooksbank

Another royal baby has arrived! Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced on Feb. 9 that they had welcomed a baby boy.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to a healthy baby boy and shared the news with fans on Feb. 9. This marks her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The Queen’s granddaughter announced her exciting baby news on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself and Jack holding their son’s hand, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The photo was captioned with three blue heart emojis and two exclamation marks.

Eugenie and Jack announced her pregnancy via Buckingham Palace back in September. On September 25, the palace tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.” Now, the little one is finally here!

In addition to the official announcement, Eugenie also shared the pregnancy news on her own Instagram account. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she wrote (with a baby emoji!) alongside a photo of the couple’s hands holding onto an adorable pair of infant slippers. She also included a baby emoji in the text. Eugenie’s post also included a smiling photo of the couple, who tied the knot in 2018.

Jack and Eugenie met in 2011, while she was on a ski trip in Switzerland. They were introduced by mutual friends and dated for seven years before Jack proposed while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua. The royal nuptials, which took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, were attended by Eugenie’s cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

More recently, it was revealed that Eugenie and Jack moved into Harry and Meghan’s former UK residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. While it’s unclear how long the new parents will stay in the residence, though, arrangements will most likely be made through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the home still belongs to them. Harry and Meghan relocated stateside and purchased a $14.7 million Santa Barbara mansion, which they move into in July of 2020. The move came just four months after the couple announced they were stepping down from their senior roles as Royals. At the time, Harry and Meghan revealed that they would be splitting time between the U.S. and U.K., while remaining “financially independent” from Harry’s family.