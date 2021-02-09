Princess Eugenie’s Baby Born: Royal Welcomes 1st Child With Jack Brooksbank

Breaking News

Victoria Jones/PA Wire/AP
Princess Eugenie baby. File photo dated 12/10/18 of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. Buckingham Palace said that the couple are "very pleased" to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. Issue date: Friday October 12, 2018. It was announced in a tweet by the Royal Family account, which added: "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news". See PA story ROYAL Eugenie. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire URN:55694897 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank annouced on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, they are expecting their first baby in early 2021. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP, File)
Princess Eugenie attends combating modern slavery events. Princess Eugenie arrives for a visit to Westminster Abbey, London, as part of a day on combating modern slavery. Picture date: Thursday July 18, 2019. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:44169613 (Press Association via AP Images)
Princess Eugenie turns 30. File photo dated 20/6/2019 of Princess Eugenie who is turning 30 on Monday. Issue date: Monday March 23, 2020. The milestone birthday of the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will no doubt be very low-key as the nation is urged to stay at home to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. See PA story ROYAL Eugenie. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire URN:52467984 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Another royal baby has arrived! Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced on Feb. 9 that they had welcomed a baby boy.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to a healthy baby boy and shared the news with fans on Feb. 9. This marks her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The Queen’s granddaughter announced her exciting baby news on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself and Jack holding their son’s hand, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The photo was captioned with three blue heart emojis and two exclamation marks.

Eugenie and Jack announced her pregnancy via Buckingham Palace back in September. On September 25, the palace tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.” Now, the little one is finally here!

A pregnant Princess Eugenie is spotted leaving lunch in Mayfair in London, UK. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

In addition to the official announcement, Eugenie also shared the pregnancy news on her own Instagram account. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she wrote (with a baby emoji!) alongside a photo of the couple’s hands holding onto an adorable pair of infant slippers. She also included a baby emoji in the text. Eugenie’s post also included a smiling photo of the couple, who tied the knot in 2018.

Jack and Eugenie met in 2011, while she was on a ski trip in Switzerland. They were introduced by mutual friends and dated for seven years before Jack proposed while the two were on vacation in Nicaragua. The royal nuptials, which took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, were attended by Eugenie’s cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie & her husband Jack Brooksbank pictured outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding on December 10, 2018. (Photo credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/AP)

More recently, it was revealed that Eugenie and Jack moved into Harry and Meghan’s former UK residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. While it’s unclear how long the new parents will stay in the residence, though, arrangements will most likely be made through the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the home still belongs to them. Harry and Meghan relocated stateside and purchased a $14.7 million Santa Barbara mansion, which they move into in July of 2020. The move came just four months after the couple announced they were stepping down from their senior roles as Royals. At the time, Harry and Meghan revealed that they would be splitting time between the U.S. and U.K., while remaining “financially independent” from Harry’s family.