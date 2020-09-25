Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Princess Eugenie Pregnant: Harry & William’s Cousin Expecting 1st Child With Husband

AP Images
Princess Eugenie baby. File photo dated 12/10/18 of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. Buckingham Palace said that the couple are "very pleased" to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. Issue date: Friday October 12, 2018. It was announced in a tweet by the Royal Family account, which added: "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news". See PA story ROYAL Eugenie. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire URN:55694897 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank annouced on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, they are expecting their first baby in early 2021. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP, File)
Princess Eugenie attends combating modern slavery events. Princess Eugenie arrives for a visit to Westminster Abbey, London, as part of a day on combating modern slavery. Picture date: Thursday July 18, 2019. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:44169613 (Press Association via AP Images)
Princess Eugenie turns 30. File photo dated 20/6/2019 of Princess Eugenie who is turning 30 on Monday. Issue date: Monday March 23, 2020. The milestone birthday of the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will no doubt be very low-key as the nation is urged to stay at home to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. See PA story ROYAL Eugenie. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire URN:52467984 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

A new little royal is coming! Princess Eugenie, whose grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II, announced that she’s pregnant with her first child on Sept. 25.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have a baby on the way! The couple, who tied the knot in Oct. 2018, shared their exciting news via Buckingham Palace on Sept. 25. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the announcement read.

View this post on Instagram

Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on

The post finished with well wishes from Eugenie’s famous family members. “The Duke of York, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” it said. Eugenie’s father is Prince Andrew and her mother is Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. In addition to the official announcement, Eugenie also shared the news on her own Instagram page.

princess eugenie jack brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day. (AP Images)

The 30-year-old posted a photo of an adorable pair of slippers with the caption, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.” She also included a baby emoji in the text. In the pic, Eugenie’s hand is gripping the slippers, while Jack is holding on from underneath. There was also a photo of the two of them smiling to go with the announcement. The photo received hundreds of comments almost immediately after Eugenie posted it, with fans and friends sending the couple well wishes regarding their exciting news.

Jack and Eugenie met while she was on a skiing trip in Switzerland in 2011. They were introduced by friends and were together for seven years before Jack popped the question during a vacation to Nicaragua.

It’s been quite an exciting year for Eugenie’s family, as her older sister, Princess Beatrice, tied the knot this past summer. Beatrice was set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May, but their nuptials had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. They wound up tying the knot during a secret ceremony in July instead.

Eugenie and Beatrice’s cousins are Prince William and Prince Harry. Both royals were present at Eugenie’s Oct. 2018 wedding, along with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.