Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Marry In Private Ceremony With The Queen In Attendance

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot nearly two months after their original wedding was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

They couldn’t wait any longer! Princess Beatrice is now a married woman. The 31-year-old and her handsome beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, according to Buckingham Palace. The small gathering was attended by several loved ones including her grandparents – Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, where all involved followed the relevant government guidelines as it related to COVID-19.

Beatrice and Edoardo, like thousands of other engaged couples across the globe, were forced to cancel or delay their initial wedding plans due to the novel Coronavirus disease. Their nuptials were set to take place at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, in London on May 29, 2020, after 8 months of them being engaged. It was a whirlwind type relationship for them leading up to their engagement as they were only together for less than a year prior to the big moment happening.

The couple first went public with their relationship in March 2019 at a fundraising event but are said to have been dating for several months before that. “We are extremely happy to share the news of our recent engagement,” a statement of their own read. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand is in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice has now inherited a new role in the world of marriage as a stepmother to Edoardo’s (or as he is usually referred to as ‘Edo’) young son who he shares with ex-girlfriend Dara Huang.

She also joins in on the numerous amount of other women in the Royal family who have tied the knot over the years including her younger sister Princess Eugenie (to Jack Brooksbank in 2018) and of course Kate Middleton (to Prince William in 2011). Congrats to the newly married couple!