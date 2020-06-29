Princess Beatrice’s Blonde Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Lighter Locks In New Video — Before & After Pics

Princess Beatrice debuted a new strawberry blonde hairdo perfect for the English summer season! The stunning royal showed off her lightened locks in a video posted to her mom, Sarah Ferguson’s, YouTube channel!

Princess Beatrice is ready for summer! The stunning royal, 31, showed off her gorgeous new strawberry blonde hairdo in a video shared to her mother, Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York’s, YouTube channel on June 27. In the video, Sarah invited her eldest daughter to read the children’s book The Worrysaurus by Rachel Bright and Chris Chatterton to young audience members tuning into the video. What fans of the royal got, however, wasn’t just a story, but also a look at the Princess’ beautiful new hairdo, which was a departure from her normally red locks!

“Hello, boys and girls,” the royal warmly and enthusiastically said to the camera. “Welcome to Fergie & Friends. It’s my first time reading and, mum, I LOVE Fergie & Friends, so thank you for having me!” Princess Beatrice then proceeded to read the sweet children’s story about a worrisome and anxious little dinosaur. Of course, the story had a very happy ending, and based on her expressions and voice, Princess Beatrice clearly enjoyed her time!

For Princess Beatrice, the story time session was one very close to her heart, as she and her sister, Princess Eugenie, 30, devote much of their charitable work to organizations with a specific emphasis on the wellbeing of children. The young royal’s mother founded the organization Street Child in 1993, and Princess Beatrice has been a steadfast supporter ever since. She also works with the Big Change Charitable Trust and the Teenage Cancer Trust, among other philanthropic groups.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom, Princess Beatrice’s mother has been devoting her time to creating fun ways that children can still say entertained while staying at home. The story time is a perfect solution for the situation, and one that Princess Beatrice was clearly so thrilled to be a part of! But the young royal has quite a lot to look forward to in the future.

In September 2019, Princess Beatrice became engaged to her longtime partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37. While the current pandemic forced the couple to postpone their May 2020 nuptials to later in the year, they still plan on tying the knot just like Princess Beatrice’s sister and cousins — Princes William and Harry — did in front of fans and spectators! With a fresh ‘do and a lot to look forward to, royal devotees cannot wait to see more of the royal in the future!