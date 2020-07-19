Princess Beatrice Borrows Grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Stunning Dress For Her Big Wedding Day

Princess Beatrice nailed the ‘something borrowed’ aspect of her wedding look, wearing her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s diamante-encrusted dress.

What’s old is new again! Princess Beatrice wed her real life prince charming Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, in a private ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II — and she wore one of her grandmother’s dresses! The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York wore several items on loan from the Queen for her big day, including her stunning ivory gown by Norman Hartnell. The vintage diamante-encrusted dress, which belongs to the British monarch, was remodeled and refitted for Beatrice.

But that wasn’t the only item which ticked off the ‘something borrowed’ portion of her wedding look: she wore a diamond fringe tiara that Queen Elizabeth herself wore on her wedding day! It was made in 1919 with parts from a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria. The couple secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, according to Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice and Edoardo, like thousands of other engaged couples across the globe, were forced to cancel or delay their big wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their nuptials were set to take place at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, in London on May 29, 2020, after 8 months of them being engaged. It was a whirlwind romance in the lead up to their engagement, as they were only together for less than a year before the big day.

The couple first went public with their relationship in March 2019 at a fundraising event but are said to have been dating for several months before that. “We are extremely happy to share the news of our recent engagement,” a statement of their own read. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand is in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”