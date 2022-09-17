Prince Harry: 1st Look At Him In His Military Uniform After Issue Over Him Wearing It

Prince Harry joined his brother Prince William and Queen Elizabeth's six other grandchildren for a special family vigil that honored her at Westminster Hall.

By:
September 17, 2022 3:14PM EDT
Prince Harry
View gallery
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
No UK for 28 days Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (13397802as) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II II's grandchildren mount a family vigil over her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, Westminster Hall, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry - westminster hall Princes vigil the Queens grandchildren stand guard over her coffin ,before the state funeral on monday. Vigil of the Queen's grandchildren, Westminster Hall, London, UK - 17 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 38, wore his military uniform for the first time in two and a half years on Saturday, after his father, King Charles III reportedly requested he be allowed to even though he’s no longer a working royal. The Duke of Sussex, who served two tours of Afghanistan during his 10-year tenure in the British Army, attended a family vigil that honored his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall in London, England. He was among some of the late monarch’s other grandchildren, including his brother Prince William, 40, and their cousins, Peter PhillipsZara Tindall, Princess BeatricePrincess EugenieLady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry at the vigil. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Like Harry, William, who is now the Prince of Wales, was also dressed in his own military uniform. The brothers both stood near the Queen’s coffin during the 15-minute vigil, with William at the head and Harry at the foot. They all had their heads bowed and hands folded as they took in the moment and mourners passed by them.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry in his military uniform on Saturday. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The vigil is the first event of the many Prince Harry attended since the Queen’s passing in which he was allowed to wear the military uniform. On Monday, Buckingham Palace said that only working members of the royal family with military rank would be able to wear their military uniforms during the 10-day mourning period, which began after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. Harry moved away from his royal duties and London to live across the pond to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their children in 2020.

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” a spokesperson for Harry said about the decision earlier this week. Shortly, after the decision went public, it was reported a change was made and Harry would wear the uniform at the vigil at “the king’s request.” The new decision was reportedly made without Harry, himself, requesting the change, as he was willing to wear whatever he was allowed to.

Harry’s military look at the vigil comes just two days before the Queen’s state funeral is set to take place on Sept. 19. It will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be followed by a committal service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry and his wife Meghan will be attending alongside their family members as well as many world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

More From Our Partners

ad