Queen Elizabeth II’s Grandchildren: Meet All Her Royal Grandkids From Oldest To Youngest

Prince William and Prince Harry aren’t Queen Elizabeth II’s only grandchildren! Learn more about the monarch’s six other royal grandkids.

Queen Elizabeth II took the throne as Queen of Britain and the Commonwealth in 1952 and has been in that role ever since, making her the longest serving British monarch in history. Of course, the 95-year-old Queen does not just lead the monarchy, but also a large royal clan composed of four children, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several corgis.

Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 37, have all but become household names, but the brothers aren’t the Queen’s only grandchildren. She and the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh have six other grandchildren, too: Peter Phillips, 43, Zara Tindall, 40, Princess Beatrice, 33, Princess Eugenie, 31, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13. Learn more about Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren below.

Peter Phillips

Born to Anne, Princess Royal and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips on November 15, 1977, Peter is Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild. Though he’s currently 18th in line to the throne, Peter is not considered a working royal. He’s a businessman who has held positions at Jaguar, Williams F1 racing team, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and recently SEL UK, a sports and entertainment agency. He has two daughters with ex-wife Autumn Phillips. The two finalized their divorce this summer after 13 years of marriage.

Zara Tindall

Also born to Anne, Princess Royal and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips on May 15, 1981, Zara is the Queen’s eldest granddaughter and Peter’s sister. Currently 21st in line to the throne, Zara, like her brother, is not considered a working royal. She’s a celebrated equestrian who has competed at the Olympics. Zara is also mom to three children with husband Mike Tindall, whom she wed in 2011.

Prince William

Born to Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Diana on June 21, 1982, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is a working royal. He’s currently second in line to the British throne. Following his days of schooling, he trained at the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, becoming an aircraft pilot and lieutenant. His focus these days are his royal duties and charities, supporting initiatives that help the environment, veterans, mental health, and more through the Royal Foundation with wife Kate Middleton, formally known as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. They share three kids.

Prince Harry

Also born to Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Diana on September 15, 1984, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is Prince William’s brother. Sixth in line to the throne, he was a working royal up until the beginning of 2020, announcing his plans to step back as a senior member with wife Meghan Markle, whom he wed in 2018, in order to work and become financially independent. He and Meghan relocated to the United States in March 2020 and have been working on various projects since, including partnerships with Spotify, Apple TV, and most recently, BetterUp, a mental health startup. Like his brother, Harry does a lot of philanthropic work, focusing on mental health, veterans, and marginalized communities. He and Meghan share two children.

Princess Beatrice

Born to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York on August 8, 1988, Princess Beatrice is not considered a working royal. Currently 10th in line to the throne, Princess Beatrice works as a business and finance consultant. She currently works as vice president of partnerships and strategy at software company Afiniti. She recently wed husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. They welcomed their daughter in September 2021. Like her relatives, she’s also involved in charity working, having co-founded Big Change, a charity that helps young people thrive.

Princess Eugenie

Also born to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York on March 23, 1990, Princess Eugenie is Princess Beatrice’s younger sister. Like her sibling, she isn’t considered a working royal. Currently 12th in line to the throne, Princess Eugenie works in the arts. The art history graduate has worked at an online auction firm and art galleries. Currently, she serves as director of the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, a role she’s had since 2015. She has been married to businessman Jack Brooksbank since 2018. They share one son together.

Lady Louise Windsor

Born to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex on November 8, 2003, Lady Louise Windsor is currently 16th in line to the throne. Compared to her cousins, Lady Louise lives a relatively low key life, out of the public eye. Her mother once revealed that she had no idea her grandmother was the Queen of England as a child, calling it a “shock to the system” when she found out. “It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen,'” the countess told BBC in 2016. And I asked her, ‘Yes, how does that make you feel?’ And she said, ‘I don’t understand.’ I don’t think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen.”

James, Viscount Severn

Also born to Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex on December 17, 2007, James, Viscount Severn is the Queen’s youngest grandchild and Lady Louise Windsor’s younger brother. Currently 15th in line to the throne, James, like his big sister, largely remains out of the public eye. That privacy is something that his mother has long tried to maintain for him and his big sister. When speaking to the BBC, Sophie said, “Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important.” The countess added that she fully expects her children to get jobs when they grow up, rather than work for the royal family. “They’re going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life,” she said. “And if they’ve had a normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead.”