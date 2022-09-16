Prince Harry Will Wear Military Uniform To Queen’s Vigil: What Changed

After dressing in civilian attire at the Queen's procession, Prince Harry has been granted the right to wear his military uniform alongside his brother at their grandmother's vigil.

By:
September 16, 2022 11:31AM EDT
Prince Harry
View gallery
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022
David Beckham speaks to media after he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, . The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19 Royals, London, United Kingdom - 16 Sep 2022
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales view floral tributes and meet crowds Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales visit to Sandringham, UK - 15 Sep 2022 The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Sandringham to view floral tributes left at Norwich Gates by members of the public, in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 38, can wear his military uniform as he honors his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at a vigil on Saturday night (Sept. 17), according to The Mirror and royals reporter Omid Scobie. Harry will don the uniform at the lying-in-state vigil in Westminster Hall. The Duke of Sussex will be joined by his brother Prince William, 40, who will also wear his military uniform. The brothers and their cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn will stand in silence for a 15-minute vigil next to the late monarch’s coffin.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry at the Founder’s Day Parade in June 2019 (Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Harry served in the British army for two decades and spent two tours in Afghanistan, but since he’s no longer a working royal he had to wear civilian clothes when he walked behind the Queen’s casket at the Sept. 14 procession. Harry confirmed via his spokesperson that he wouldn’t be dressed in military attire for the procession. “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read.

The royal family received significant backlash when it was announced that the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal duties due to his association with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, could wear his military uniform to the vigil, while Harry initially could not. This double-standard is likely what led to Harry getting approved to wear his military uniform to the vigil. The Queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19, which Harry and the rest of the royal family will attend.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry at The Queen’s procession on September 14, 2022 (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who moved to California in 2020, were in London when the Queen passed on Sept. 8 in Scotland. They’ve remained in the UK to honor Harry’s late grandmother along with the rest of the royal family, including William and his wife Kate Middleton.

At the Service for the Reception of Her Majesty’s Coffin, Harry got emotional as the Queen’s coffin was carried away from Buckingham Palace for the final time. Harry was the only member of the royal family to show such intense emotion during the event. In the wake of the Queen’s death, Harry’s father became King Charles III, while William is now the heir to the throne.

More From Our Partners

ad