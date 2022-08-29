Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.

While Meghan didn’t provide many details, she focused on how tabloids got in the way of Harry’s relationship with Charles, 73, as they were making their exit from the U.K. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she told The Cut.

Later in the interview, Meghan admitted that she’s “still healing” from her experiences with the Royal Family, but it sounds like she’s looking to move past the negative experiences. “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,” she said. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Meghan and Harry reunited with the Royal Family for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration at the beginning of June. Besides celebrating Harry’s grandmother, it also served as an opportunity for her to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, 1, for the first time and bond with their older son Archie, 4, which reportedly went “beautifully.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as Senior Royals in March 2020, and the following year Meghan opened up about her experiences with The Firm in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since the pair have stepped down, the couple have embarked on a number of new projects. Most recently, the former Suits actress debuted her podcast Archetypes for Spotify, with an in-depth interview with her friend, tennis icon Serena Williams.