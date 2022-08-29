Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how tabloids had affected both she and her husband's relationships with their parents in a new interview.

By:
August 29, 2022 10:28AM EDT
prince harry, meghan markle
View gallery
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022
Santa Barbara, CA - Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final. Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.

While Meghan didn’t provide many details, she focused on how tabloids got in the way of Harry’s relationship with Charles, 73, as they were making their exit from the U.K. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she told The Cut.

Meghan was featured in the cover story for ‘The Cut.’ (Campbell Addy for The Cut)

Later in the interview, Meghan admitted that she’s “still healing” from her experiences with the Royal Family, but it sounds like she’s looking to move past the negative experiences. “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,” she said. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Meghan and Harry reunited with the Royal Family for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration at the beginning of June. Besides celebrating Harry’s grandmother, it also served as an opportunity for her to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, 1, for the first time and bond with their older son Archie, 4, which reportedly went “beautifully.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down as Senior Royals in March 2020. (Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as Senior Royals in March 2020, and the following year Meghan opened up about her experiences with The Firm in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since the pair have stepped down, the couple have embarked on a number of new projects. Most recently,  the former Suits actress debuted her podcast Archetypes for Spotify, with an in-depth interview with her friend, tennis icon Serena Williams.

More From Our Partners

ad