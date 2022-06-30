Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Had ‘Emotional’ Meeting With Prince Charles On UK Trip: Report

The visit marked the first time Prince Charles met his 1-year-old granddaughter Lili.

June 30, 2022 11:25AM EDT
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Santa Barbara, CA - Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final. Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT /NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESMandatory Credit: Photo by Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12976109a)A handout photo made available by Archewell shows Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at a birthday picnic on the occasion of her first birthday, at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, Britain (issued 07 June 2022). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan invited friends and family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday with a casual backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson said. EPA-EFE/Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESCasual backyard picnic for Lilibet's first birthday, Windsow, United Kingdom - 07 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their two adorable children, 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili, to visit with their grandfather Prince Charles recently and it was reportedly a heartwarming family reunion. The royal gathering took place when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly had an “emotional” visit with their children and Prince Charles. (Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock)

“The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very special to have some time with him,” a source told ET. As it was also the first time Prince Charles had met his grandaughter Lili, the source added that the get-together was “very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

The trip marked the first time Harry and Meghan had  been back to Europe since they quit the royal family in 2020. “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain,” a second insider dished to the outlet. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles were reportedly “thrilled” to see the couple and their young children.

During the visit, they even stopped at Buckingham Palace to say hello to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who also met Lili for the first time. “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her,” Harry said of the visit on Today. “She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me. It was really nice to catch up with her.”

Harry and Meghan were also on that side of the pond to help celebrate the return of the Invictus Games, after the sporting event was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Harry founded the tournament for injured and sick service members and veterans back in 2014 after he attended the 2013 Warrior Games in the United States, a competition held for wounded American veterans. The pair both made remarks at the opening ceremony — including a hilarious joke about Archie — and welcomed the competitors with rousing speeches.

