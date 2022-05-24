Meghan Markle’s Father Reportedly Hospitalized With Possible Stroke

Thomas Markle was reportedly loaded into an ambulance in Mexico after exhibiting stroke symptoms, including the inability to speak.

May 24, 2022 2:11PM EDT
Thomas Markle
Thomas Markle, 77, suffered a possible stroke on Monday, May 23, according to TMZ. Meghan Markle‘s father was reportedly loaded into an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico and transported to a hospital in Chula Vista, California after apparently exhibiting symptoms of a stroke. Thomas, per TMZ, was unable to speak to the paramedics, so he had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper. He was photographed receiving an oxygen face mask from paramedics once the ambulance arrived.

Thomas Markle
Thomas has experienced health issues before. He notably suffered a heart attack in 2018 and had to get surgery which caused him to miss his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, ended up walking Meghan down the aisle for half of her walk. It wasn’t expected that Thomas would be invited to the royal wedding, considering he was caught staging paparazzi photos that showed him seemingly getting fitted and looking at books about Britain.

Meghan has been completely estranged from her father for the past four years. She cut Thomas out of her life when he continued to speak to the media, even though Meghan reportedly begged him not to. Thomas even let one outlet publish a private letter Meghan wrote to him about her disappointment and heartbreak over what he was doing. Thomas also has no relationship with Harry, 37, and still hasn’t met his grandson Archie, 3, and 11-month-old granddaughter Lilibet.

Meghan Markle
Thomas has been living his private life in Mexico. After Meghan and Harry, who stepped down from their royal duties and moved to Santa Barbara, CA in early 2020, announced they were expecting their second child in Feb. 2021, Thomas begged and pleaded to meet both children, according to The Sun.

“I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren,” he told Inside Edition. “They’re all royal grandchildren.”

