Prince Charles is ‘Deeply Honored’ Queen Elizabeth Would Like Camilla To Be ‘Queen Consort’

While celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Charles responded to his mother’s wishes that his ‘darling wife’ Camilla would be called ‘queen’ instead of ‘princess’ when he takes over the throne.

Prince Charles, paid tribute to his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, while congratulating his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on her Platinum Jubilee. In a statement released on Sunday (February 6) marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen ascending the throne, the Prince of Wales said he was “deeply honored” that his mother wished his “darling wife” to take the title of “Queen Consort” when he becomes King. The move was welcomed by the Royal family as there had been suggestions Camilla might use the title of “Princess Consort” due to remaining public tensions over the tragic 1997 death of Charle’s first wife Princess Diana.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy year,” Charles wrote in his message, before referencing the Queen’s wish for Camilla. “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

In the Queen’s statement released on Saturday (February 5), she confirmed her desire for Camilla to take the title of “Queen” after her death, writing, “And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service.”

Meanwhile, in her first outing of 2022, the Queen enjoyed the festivities thrown for her Platinum Jubilee. At a special reception at the Sandringham House ballroom, her majesty celebrated with family, representatives of local charities and members of the Women’s Institute, which the Queen has been involved with since 1943. She also had the chance to chat with Angela Wood, who was one of the local cooks who helped create the original recipe for the famous Coronation Chicken dish. And, of course, showing off her famous wit, the Queen even joked about having trouble cutting her own cake!