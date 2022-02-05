Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth, 95, Says She Wants Charles’ Wife Camilla To Be ‘Queen’ Instead Of ‘Princess’

Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth is ready to welcome Camilla Parker-Bowles more officially to the family. In a new statement, the queen announced she’d like Charles’ wife to take the title of ‘Queen,’ not ‘Princess,’ after her death.

News from Kensington Palace! As Queen Elizabeth, 95, approaches her historic Platinum Jubilee, or the 70th anniversary of when she first took the Crown, she shared a message reflecting on her time as queen. The Queen reflected on losing her father, King George, said she was “blessed” to have Prince Phillip as a partner and thanked her family for “loving support.” But perhaps most notably, the queen found herself feeling full of goodwill and stated that it is her “official wish” that Camilla Parker-Bowles, 73, the second and current wife of Prince Charles, 72, be known as Queen Consort when the “time comes” for Charles to take the throne.

In a new statement ahead of her 70th anniversary Platinum Jubilee, the Queen announced when she dies she wants Charles’ wife Camilla to use the title ‘Queen Consort.’ (Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

In the statement released on Feb. 5, Queen Elizabeth confirmed she wished for Camilla to take the title of Queen after her death, writing: “I know you will give [Charles] and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service.” Traditionally, Queen Consort is the title given to the spouse of a ruling king, but there had been suggestions that Camilla would use the title “Princess Consort” due to remaining tensions after Princess Diana‘s tragic death in 1997. In response to the news, BBC reported a spokesperson for Charles and Camilla said the couple was “touched and honored” by the news.

Queen Elizabeth has been celebrating among friends and family as she gears up for her celebration on Feb. 6. In her first outing of the year, the Queen was seen joking about an upside-down cake and entertaining loved ones at her Sandringham Gala. At the gathering, the Queen reportedly also chatted extensively with Angela Wood, the cook behind the original Coronation Chicken recipe presented to Elizabeth back in 1953. The Queen has been able to enjoy some more relaxed public outings after scandal plagued her January in the form of son Prince Andrew‘s involvement in an existing lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein. In response to the lawsuit, Queen Elizabeth stripped Andrew of all his royal affiliations, and both had been laying low since.

