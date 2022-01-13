Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew Of Royal Affiliations As Epstein-Related Lawsuit Moves Forward

As scrutiny of Prince Andrew continues for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the Queen has agreed to rid him of his military and royal affiliations.

The Royal Family announced that Prince Andrew would be stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations by Queen Elizabeth II in a statement on Thursday January 13. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil trial, after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault.

As part of the new motion from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed to use the title “His Royal Highness (HRH)” in an official capacity, per BBC. The statement also pointed towards the upcoming trial in stripping him of his affiliation. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen, the statement continued.

Prince Andrew is expected to go to civil trial in New York after Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations. Andrew had moved to get the charges dismissed by a judge, but his motion was thrown out, per Variety. Giuffre, 36, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was just 17-years-old. She was one of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims. She alleged that the late billionaire had trafficked her to London where she had sex with the Duke of York.

Shortly after Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew came out, the Duke of York denied having met her in a November 2019 interview with Newsnight. When asked if he remembered meeting her at a London nightclub and having sex with her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house, he said that he didn’t recall her alleged encounter. “No, I’ve no recollection of ever meeting her,” he said in the interview.

While Andrew is awaiting the civil trial, Epstein’s confidante, Maxwell, was convicted and found guilty of conspiring and abusing underage girls in her trial on December 29. She faces up to 65 years in prison due to the charges. The date for her sentencing has yet to be set.