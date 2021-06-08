Prince Charles Gushes About Granddaughter Lilibet In Sweet Tribute During Royal Engagement

Prince Charles expressed his pride in welcoming Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the Royal Family in a speech he gave during an engagement with MINI UK. Watch the clip!

Prince Charles was so pleased to have an opportunity to gush about the newest member of his family: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The Prince of Wales, 72, spent some time at the MINI UK factory on June 8, discussing electric vehicles and his hope for the advancement of technology in the future, and referenced his new granddaughter in his remarks. “The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time,” the royal said in footage from the video below.

“Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.” 🚘 HRH reflects on four generations of sustainable cars at @MINIUK today. pic.twitter.com/SqGZm515gN — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 8, 2021

“Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.” Prince Charles’ speech comes just two days after His Royal Highness’ official Instagram account released a statement, congratulating his second son, Prince Harry, 36, and daughter-in-law, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 39, on the newest addition to their family.

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana,” a caption to a precious photo of Meghan, Harry and the couple’s two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, read. “Wishing them all well at this time.” Meghan and Harry welcomed their precious baby girl on June 4, and took to their official foundation website, Archewell, to share the news.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the couple shared in a touching statement on June 6. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.” Lilibet, who is named for Prince Harry’s paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and late mother, Princess Diana, is the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales is also the grandfather to Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge‘s three little ones — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Prince Harry and Meghan revealed that they were having a little girl during their March interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, the little family is complete, and they are so excited to enter this new chapter of their life together!