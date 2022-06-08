Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Thrilled With Lilibet’s 1st Meeting With The Queen: ‘It Went Beautifully’

Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, are super happy with how their trip to the United Kingdom this past weekend went to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year on the British throne. More specifically, they are over the moon about how Queen Elizabeth, 96, and their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor‘s, first meeting played out, according to a source close to Meghan and Harry. “Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight. Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it.”

Lili met her grandmother on Friday, June 3, one day before her first birthday, per Page Six. On Saturday, Meghan and Harry threw a small first birthday gathering for Lili on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, their former residence when they lived in the UK as working members of the British royal family. Meghan and Harry released a portrait of Lili shortly after her special day in which she smiled as she sat on the ground in a powder blue dress. Her light orange locks were accessorized with a white lace head bow.

“Being able to celebrate Lili’s first birthday with Harry’s family and friends was just so lovely, they’re really grateful that it all worked out the way it did,” HollywoodLife‘s source continued. They also confirmed that Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, did not attend the party even though they were invited. However, they noted they sent their “well wishes,” which “meant a lot” to Meghan and Harry. During the birthday party, William and Kate and their kids were in Wales to celebrate the Jubilee. Lili’s birthday fell on the third day of Platinum Jubilee events, which included a star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace concert at night, which followed the 243rd Derby horse race.

Another source EXCLUSIVELY mentioned to HollywoodLife before the big trip overseas that Harry and Megan were “cautiously excited” to be reunited with their family. “They know all eyes will be on them, which is always stressful but at the same time it’s going to be a chance for them to show the world that they’re still very much a part of the family,” they noted. “The last thing they want to do is take away attention from The Queen, they’re going to honor her and celebrate her.”