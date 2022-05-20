Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Excited’ For Their Kids To Spend Time With Queen During Jubilee

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are officially attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and according to a source close to the couple, they’re particularly looking forward to their children,11-month-old Lili and 3-year-old Archie Windsor, spending time with their great grandmother Queen Elizabeth! Amid celebrating their fourth anniversary on May 19, they made plans to head back to the UK as a family for the first time since they renounced royal life two years ago.

“They typically make their anniversary very low-key,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They love spending it at home with family. They’ll cook a nice fresh meal and raise a glass of champagne and just cherish how lucky they are. They love to go hiking near their home in Santa Barbara and they’ve been having great fun discovering all the trails in their area so no doubt they’ll fit a hike in.”

The California couple, however, had bigger things on their minds, as they look ahead to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — an event that requires quite a big trip for the young family. “But as far as celebrations go the bigger focus right now is on the Jubilee and their big trip to the UK. Overall, they’re cautiously excited,” the source revealed. “They know all eyes will be on them, which is always stressful but at the same time it’s going to be a chance for them to show the world that they’re still very much a part of the family. The whole hoopla about them not being on the balcony was way off the mark, they’re very pleased to be able to step back from that. The last thing they want to do is take away attention from The Queen, they’re going to honor her and celebrate her.

They continued, explaining that Harry has a special bond with his grandmother, which makes him genuinely excited to see her spend time with his two adorable children. “Harry has such a special relationship with her and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili, that’s what they’re most excited about,” they said. Adding to the excitement is the fact that 11-month-old Lili will be marking her first birthday during the trip.

“The whole weekend is going to be focused on The Queen but it’s also Lili’s first birthday [June 4] so the timing is really lovely because they’ll be able to mark that big milestone with The Queen and the rest of Harry’s family.”

The trip to the UK as a family represents quite a change of heart for Prince Harry, who previously said he wouldn’t bring his children there due to security concerns. They returned to Europe for Harry’s Invictus Games in The Hague in April, stopping shortly to see Queen Elizabeth during the trip.