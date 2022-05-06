Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Confirm They’re Attending Queen’s Platinum Jubilee With Kids

There's one big stipulation to Meghan and Harry's appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer: they are not allowed to stand on the balcony for the celebration since they are no longer working royals.

May 6, 2022 12:51PM EDT
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, confirmed that they’re making the trip to the U.K. with their two children for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the couple, who now live in California with their son Archie, 3, and 11-month-old daughter Lilibet. This means that Queen Elizabeth, 96, will finally get to meet her great-granddaughter next month.

But it’s not all good news for Harry and Meghan. The Queen has announced that her grandson and his wife are forbid from standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their family members during the Trooping of the Colour parade. Per the Queen’s orders, only working royals such as herself, Prince CharlesCamilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are allowed on the balcony for the traditional ceremony. Prince Andrew also can’t appear, since he was stripped of royal affiliations due to his association with convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, Harry, Meghan, and Andrew are reportedly all invited to church services for the celebrations that day. William and Kate’s children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are expected to be at the festivities, including the balcony ceremony.

Harry and Meghan were just in the U.K. in mid-April together for the first time since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. They visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace before traveling to the Netherlands for The Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan have spent very little time in his home country ever since their bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021. He saw his family for Prince Philip’s funeral last April, and then for the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Princess Diana, in July. But other than that, Harry has been staying low-key in California with his wife and their kids.

