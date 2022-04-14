Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With Queen Elizabeth, 96, Together For The 1st Time In 2 Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are back at Buckingham Palace — to visit Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, anyway. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they came to see the queen on April 14, making it the first time they visited since renouncing royal life and moving to California two years ago. “We can confirm that they visited The Duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games,” the spokesperson said.

As stated by the rep, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped in to see the queen in the United Kingdom on their way to the Netherlands, where they are scheduled to attend the Invictus Games, which is a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that Harry created back in 2014. The spokesperson for the couple didn’t disclose whether they were planning on visiting other royal family members during their stop in to their old stomping grounds. HL has also reached out the palace’s representatives for comment.

This show of support and love comes amidst several months of drama between Meghan’s husband and the rest of his family. After Harry and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties and life in 2020, they briefly moved to Canada, and then the United States, with their son, Archie. The tension escalated, however, when the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview in March 2021.

During the interview, Meghan and Harry detailed their life in the royal family, and how it took a severe toll on Meghan’s mental health. Meghan called out the royal family, claiming they did not offer her any assistance after she confessed to having suicidal thoughts. Meanwhile, Harry confirmed that his relationship with William, as well as the pair’s father, Prince Charles, had been tense since he and Meghan made the decision to leave Buckingham Palace.