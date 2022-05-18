Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Kids: Meet Their Adorable Children, Archie & Lili



Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are endlessly fascinating, and so are their two children, Archie and Lilibet Windsor! The couple are notoriously private about their kids, mostly keeping them safe from the public eye (and the much-expected public scrutiny).

In addition to very few sneak peeks we’ve received of little Archie, fans also got a quick-if-you-can-catch-it glimpse of baby Lili in a black-and-white picture on Meghan’s desk during a video filmed at home for her 40×40 initiative. They also saw one of the first official shots of Lili in the Windsor family Christmas card released Dec. 23, 2021.

We may not yet have all the amazing photos of the two little ones just yet, but we do have some compelling information about the Windsor kids, from their birth details to their growing personalities to everything their loving parents have said about their development.

View Related Gallery Meghan Markle & Prince Harry In New York City -- See Photos Of The Couple Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit One World Observatory, One World Trade Center, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2021 Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex leaving The Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York, NY on September 25, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Prince Harry,Meghan Markle Ref: SPL5260459 250921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

How Many Kids Do They Have?

Meghan and Harry share two children together: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born May 6, 2019, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born June 4, 2021. Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London while Lili was born in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Lili was born at 7 lbs. 11oz. — eight ounces more than her big brother who was born at 7lbs. 3oz.

Both Archie and Lili’s names were notable choices, departing slightly from the norm but still having meaning for the family. It was revealed recently that Archie actually almost had a different name — Harrison. “She was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name,’” an Invictus Games competitor said of Meghan during the games, per Us Weekly. “They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.”

Due to his being seventh in line of succession for the British throne, Archie is entitled to use his father’s subsidiary title Earl of Dumbarton as a courtesy. The Duke and Duchess, however, decided he would be styled as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor due to their wish he grow up as a private citizen.

As for Lili, she was named after her paternal great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was called “Lilibet” by her family. She was also given the middle name “Diana” after her paternal grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Lili was also named eighth in the royal line of succession last summer.

Although tensions remain high within the royal family due to Meghan and Harry’s departure from the UK, the family still seemed to send their best wishes, with Harry’s father, Prince Charles, releasing a statement on his official Instagram after Lili’s birth. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana,” a caption to a precious photo of Meghan, Harry and the couple’s two-year-old son

What Harry & Meghan Have Shared

Although they like to keep things relatively low-key, both Meghan and Harry have shared some behind-the-scenes details about their kids. While on the Ellen show back in Nov. 2021, Meghan shared how, for Halloween that year, the family chose to stay in for a family-focused celebration, but it didn’t go over so well for Archie nor Lili. “We were home and we saw you guys, which was great,” Meghan said of seeing Ellen Degeneres and her wife, Portia DeRossi, their neighbors. “But no, we wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” she laughed, also sharing how Lili was “a little skunk” for the occasion. Meghan also detailed how Lili was “teething” at the time and divulged the details of what every mom goes through in that stage. “She’s a good sleeper but the teeth are coming in so, any moms will understand that!” she shared. “They might be the best sleeper in the world and then the moment that that’s happening you just have so much sympathy for them. So yes, I have been up for most of the night!”

In addition, during a speech at his Invictus Games, Harry who was a helicopter pilot in the British armed services, joked about his son’s career aspirations, telling the crowd that Archie “obviously” wants to follow in his father’s footsteps as an aviator.

“To be role models, or the role models that each of you are, takes strength and it takes courage,” Harry began his address to the crowd of injured veterans participating in the sporting tournament. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,” he quipped, before adding, “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that.”

Harry continued, “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

Harry & Meghan On Parenthood

During her aforementioned appearance on The Ellen Show on Meghan also discussed how Archie was adjusting to the new baby in the house. “I think it’s just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: ‘When you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting,’” she told the talk show host.