Oprah Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Can ‘Make Peace’ With Royal Family After Queen’s Passing

Oprah Winfrey revealed that she thinks that her friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may reconcile with the Royal Family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in a new interview with Extra, published on Sunday, September 11. Oprah, 68, explained how families often come together when a loved one passes, comparing the experience to the death of her own father Vernon, who died in July.

Oprah expressed “hopeful” feelings about Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, reconciling with the Royal Family, after interviewer Jenn Lahmers pointed out how the couple has been spending time with Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking,” she said. “And hopefully, there will be that.”

Harry and Meghan notably sat down for a tell-all interview, where the pair opened up about issues they faced with members of the Royal family, with Oprah in March 2021. Notably, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that lies had been spread about her and Harry since she married into the family. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said.

After Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday, September 8, Harry, William, and their wives reunited at Windsor Castle to mourn their grandmother’s passing on Saturday. Dressed in black, Harry and Meghan held hands as they walked alongside William and Kate outside the castle.

Since Her Majesty’s death, both of King Charles’ sons have released statements paying tribute to the long-reigning queen. Harry released a lengthy statement, recalling when Queen Elizabeth first met Meghan, as well as his childhood memories. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” he wrote in part.

In his tribute, William was thankful to have had his grandmother in his life for so long. “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” he wrote.