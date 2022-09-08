Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Mourn Queen Elizabeth In Loving Tribute On Archwell Site

About a year after his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away, Prince Harry is saying goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, after she passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. In an official statement, Harry mourned her passing alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple updated their Archewell website with a memorial of Harry’s Grandma. “In Loving Memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” it said, along with the years of her birth and death.

The long-reigning monarch had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, 70 years after her February 1952 ascension, in 2022. But at 96, Her Majesty passed away. Three months after the June festivities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen was facing health issues on September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” However, at 6:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday the 8th, Buckingham Palace released the news that The Queen passed with her family by her side.

“The Queen died peacefully at Belmoral this afternoon,” the statement read. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Royal correspondent Omid Scobie added that “senior members of the Royal Family—including the Prince of Wales—are all gathered at the residence.”

Queen Elizabeth’s passing comes at a time when her relationship with her grandson was still wildly interesting to the world at large. At the start of 2020, Prince Harry announced that he and Meghan would be stepping back from being senior members of the royal family. Dubbed ‘Megxit’, the young couple decided what was right for them was to leave royal life completely and make their own way in America. The decision was met with both scrutiny and encouragement from both sides of the spectrum, but through it all, Harry always spoke fondly of his grandmother and insisted she supported his decisions.

Just after Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Queen was one of the first members of the royal family to show her support. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” read a statement from the palace after the interview . “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Our thoughts are with Harry and his two children, Archie and Lilibet, who was named for great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.