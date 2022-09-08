Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Under ‘Medical Supervision’ As Doctors Are ‘Concerned’ For Her Health

Queen Elizabeth II is facing new health issues after battling COVID-19 earlier this year. On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen’s condition. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The Palace did not specify what health concerns the doctors had.

Additionally, Dan Wootton, who often reports on the Royals, tweeted, “[Prince] Charles and Camilla are at Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side. Prince William is now traveling to be with Her Majesty. The nation must now pray for the Queen.” This announcement comes just days after The Queen appeared to be in good spirits while officially inviting Liz Truss to be the new Prime Minister of the U.K. Liz also tweeted her well wishes for the Queen, adding, “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of the people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

The 96-year-old has been spending quite a bit of time out of the public eye this summer. In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years on the throne. She missed various events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, due to some of the activities being “tiring” for her. However, she did appear at some of the very public and exhausting events during the celebration, which lasted several days.

In Feb. 2022, The Queen tested positive for COVID-19, and there was a shocking report online that claimed she had died. However, she quickly bounced back, making her first in-person appearance less than three weeks after announcing her diagnosis. In April, she celebrated her 96th birthday, and was photographed at a few public events throughout the spring ahead of the very busy Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Social media has blown up with well wishes for The Queen after the Palace’s announcement. This story is developing.