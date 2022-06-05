Queen Elizabeth, 96, Makes Surprise Appearance At Jubilee Pageant After Missing Other Events

Queen Elizabeth II waved to onlookers from Buckingham Palace after the Pageant parade, days after she didn't attend certain events amid health concerns.

By:
June 5, 2022 1:42PM EDT
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022
Image Credit: Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, joyously greeted people from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her family on Sunday, marking the end of her Platinum Jubilee this week. The monarch, who didn’t attend some Jubilee events, like the June 3rd reception and today’s pageant, wore a green coat with a matching hat and white gloves during her latest surprise appearance, and waved to the onlookers while flashing a big smile. She was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, as well as her grandson Prince William and his family, including wife Kate Middleton, and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II waves to onlookers on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee. (Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock)

In addition to the Queen, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, the other royal family members were dressed to impress during their time on the balcony. Charles wore a dark blue suit with a  light blue and white patterned tie while Camilla wore a white coat dress that was trimmed in black. William wore a black suit with a black and white patterned tie while Kate showed off a red dress that had flared out long sleeves.

Queen Elizabeth II's Family
Queen Elizabeth II and her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 5. (Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock)

The kids also rocked stylish outfits. George wore a suit similar to his dad’s with a navy blue and white striped tie while Charlotte wore a white coat dress. Little Louis topped things off in a black coat and blue shorts.

The Queen latest appearance with her family comes after she didn’t attend the Jubilee’s second day activities on June 3. Her granddaughter-in-law Kate reportedly revealed she opted out of the events that day because the the first day’s events were “tiring” for her, at a reception held after a church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. “[Kate] said ‘yes, [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and [the Queen] had had a lovely, lovely time,’” a woman at the reception via The Northern Echo.

The Queen has also been reportedly dealing with some health issues, which has caused her to miss other events over the past several months. In addition to testing positive for COVID-19 back in Feb., she has seemed to be dealing with mobility issues.

Despite her health struggles and the handful of absences at the Jubilee, the Queen still made lasting impressions for the appearances she did make, including one that was in the form of an entertaining video with Paddington Bear. The royal and the beloved bear sat across from each other at a table and shared tea, in a comedic sketch that received rave reviews. It was shown at the start of the Platinum Jubilee concert, which featured talented artists like Alicia Keys, Adam Lambert, and Diana Ross.

