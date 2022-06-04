Kate Middleton Reveals Queen Elizabeth, 96, Didn’t Attend 2nd Jubilee Event After ‘Tiring’ Day

Kate Middleton reportedly revealed Queen Elizabeth was 'fine' but tired after a first full day of her Jubilee celebration, during a reception event held at Guildhall.

By:
June 4, 2022 2:03PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton
View gallery
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle, UK - 04 Jun 2022 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff Castle on Saturday, 4th June to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later that afternoon. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess will view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans, West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.
Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle, UK - 04 Jun 2022 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff Castle on Saturday, 4th June to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later that afternoon. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess will view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans, West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.
Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 40, spoke out about Queen Elizabeth II‘s health during one of her latest appearances. The Duchess of Cambridge admitted the 96-year-old royal had a “very tiring” first day of her big Jubilee celebration, which marks 70 years since she’s been on the throne of England, at a reception following a church service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, according to a report via The Northern Echo. “[Kate] said ‘yes, [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and [the Queen] had had a lovely, lovely time,’” a woman at the reception reportedly said after the Queen didn’t attend the second Jubilee event.

Kate’s reported comment comes after the Queen made headlines for releasing a gorgeous new portrait of herself for the Platinum Jubilee. In the portrait, she sat and posed in a light blue coat and skirt set that included white embroidered sections on the collar and down the middle of the coat. She smiled for the camera and looked poised and content.

Queen Elizabeth, Family
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles& his wife Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis pose on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour event. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

In addition to celebrating her Jubilee this weekend, the Queen met her great granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after her, for the first time. Lilibet’s parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting England for the celebrations as family, which also includes their three-year-old son Archie, for the first time since moving to the United States in 2020. “Of course, we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage. So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake,” Omid Scobie said on BBC Breakfast on June 3.

It’s unclear if the reported meeting with Lilibet was before or after the Trooping of Colour event, which Harry and Meghan attended along with the Queen and other members of the royal family on Thursday. Either way, the baby girl turns one on June 4, so her royal great grandmother will most likely spend at least some of the special day with her.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The day started with Kate, her husband Prince William, and two of their three children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, making a visit to Wales. They were all photographed greeting onlookers outside and the girls were given flowers as they waved and smiled. The brood also posed for pics, looking great in their stylish coats and suits.

More From Our Partners

ad