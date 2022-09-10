Prince William Mourns ‘Grannie’ Queen Elizabeth In Emotional Statement: ‘I Will Grieve Her Loss’

For the world, it’s the end of an era; for Prince William, it’s the heartbreaking moment he must say goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Shortly after her passing, Prince William shared his grief with the world in a heartbreaking tribute, following her death on Thursday, September 8.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign,” William wrote in the statement shared to Twitter and Instagram on Sept. 10.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade,” the newly named Prince of Wales said, remarking about his kids with his wife Kate Middleton “creating memories” with their great-grandmother through “holidays” and other moments.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life,” William also said. “I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

Buckingham Palace had announced that Queen Elizabeth was facing health issues during a stay in Scotland before her passing in a statement on September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” they said in a statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral [Castle].” Hours after announcing that she was under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace announced her passing. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The royal family has known turmoil over the last few years. Prince William also lost his grandfather Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the spring of 2021. The moment reunited William with his brother, Prince Harry, for the first time since he stepped down from his senior position in the royal family in January 2020, to live out a civilian life with his wife Meghan Markle and now two children.

The Queen’s death means that Prince William’s father Prince Charles has ascended to the throne and become King of England, and the Duke of Cambridge is now next in line for the throne, followed by his three kids. But through it all, Prince William and his three children, her great-grandchildren—George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3—were all extremely close to the Queen. Our thoughts go out to them at this time of sadness.