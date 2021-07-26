Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Daughter, Lilibet Diana, Added To The Royal Line of Succession

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s 7-week-old daughter Lilibet Diana is now officially eighth in line to the British throne — right behind big brother Archie!

Lilibet Diana has snagged her spot in the royal line of succession! The 7-week-old daughter of Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, was officially named eighth in line to succeed 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on the British throne on the Royal.UK website. She’s one spot behind big brother Archie Harrison, 2, and one ahead of Prince Andrew, 61. Harry, meanwhile, is sixth in line, while Meghan does not appear on the list as she is a spouse of the royal family.

Currently, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son Prince Charles, 72, is first in line to the throne. After Charles is Prince William, 39, followed by his three children whom he shares with wife Kate Middleton: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Then its Harry, but once William’s kids eventually have children of their own, Harry and everyone after him in the line of succession will continue to be pushed down on the list.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby girl on June 4. The couple took to their foundation’s official website, Archewell, to share their happy news two days later. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.” Lilibet Diana is named after Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with a nod to the sweet nickname she has been called by her family members. Lili’s middle name, of course, is a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Since becoming parents for a second time, Harry and Meghan have kept a relatively low profile. But on July 19, Harry broke the news that he is releasing a memoir that will be published by Penguin Random House and go on sale in late 2022. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the father of two said. Harry’s memoir will likely touch on he and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior members of the House of Windsor in 2020 and relocate to Santa Barbara, California. Of course, fans are also hoping the memoir offers plenty of cute stories about Archie and Lilibet!