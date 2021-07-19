Breaking News

Prince Harry Writing Memoir About Royal Family Life: It’s An ‘Honest & Captivating Personal Portrait’

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
The Brit made the surprise announcement on July 19 nearly 30 years after the release of his mom’s bombshell book.

Prince Harry has announced that he is releasing a memoir. The 36-year-old British royal broke the news on July 19. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he said in a statement released by publisher Penguin Random House.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he added.

Published by Penguin Random House, Prince Harry’s book is scheduled to go on sale in late 2022. The memoir will mark yet another chapter in the royal’s life, which he has started anew with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Since stepping down as senior members of the House of Windsor in 2020, they have relocated to Santa Barbara, California where they are raising their two children, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, who was born in June.

Prince Harry’s announcement comes nearly 30 years after his mother Princess Diana secretly collaborated on the bombshell account of her life and crumbling marriage to his father, Prince Charles. The book, Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words was first published in 1992. Written by British journalist Andrew Morton it created headlines on both sides of the Atlantic.

Upon the princess’s death just five years later it was revealed that she had secretly worked with Morton to produce the book, which detailed her depression, her bulimia battle and the infidelity that plagued the couple’s marriage.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment on Prince Harry’s announcement.