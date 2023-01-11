Prince Harry Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Bonded With Meghan Markle Over Childbirth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41, and her husband, Prince Harry, 38, may have a rocky relationship with the Royal Family, but in his new memoir, Spare, the grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II revealed how she and Meghan bonded in the early days of their marriage. In the book, Harry quoted his wife’s excitement regarding a conversation she had with the queen after their first solo outing together in June 2018. “The Queen and I really bonded!” he quoted Meghan, via PEOPLE. “We talked about how much I wanted to be a mom and she told me the best way to induce labor was a good bumpy car ride! I told her I’d remember that when the time came.”

After the Suits actress shared the sweet moment with the late 96-year-old, it would not be long until she and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3. Later, the power couple welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, 1, in June 2021. Harry’s recalling of the moment comes four months after the death of the queen in Sept. 2022. After reigning as the queen of the United Kingdom for over 70 years, Elizabeth died at the age of 96.

Harry’s book release comes just days after excerpts from Spare were released and revealed more shocking stories from his life inside the Royal Family. Along with claiming that he and his brother, Prince William, got into a physical altercation, the father-of-two shared his final words that he whispered to his grandmother. He told the queen that he, “hoped she would be happy,” per Page Six, and that she would finally be able to be reunited with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. Finally, as his grandma was in her death bed, Harry told her how much he respected her by noting how he, “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end.”

Along with the stories above, the youngest child of the late Princess Diana and King Charles III, claimed that Meghan was “banned” from the queen’s home at Balmoral Castle as she lay dying. “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” Harry told his dad in response, according to reports, per ABCNews. A Daily Mail source claimed that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, 41, was also asked not to attend that day. “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” the outlet’s source explained at the time. “It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”

The revelations from Harry’s memoir come one month after the duo’s documentary, Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix. The six-part limited series documented Meghan and her husband’s life together – from their early stages to the decision to step back as senior royals. A few notable celebs appeared in the doc, including director Tyler Perry, 53, who also revealed that he is the godparent of Lilibet. The duo has been married since May 2018 and currently reside live a life mostly out of the spotlight in Santa Barbara, CA.