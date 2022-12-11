Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share 1st Dance Photos In Rare Glimpse Inside 2018 Wedding

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, gave viewers a glimpse at never-before-seen wedding photos from their exciting reception, in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they danced their first dance as husband and wife to “Land of 1000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett as they reminisced about the fun night while memorable snapshots flashed on the screen, in the video. Meghan also explained how much of a “whirlwind” it felt at the time.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun,” Meghan said in the clip, which was released on Saturday and can be seen above. “Even our first dance — ‘Song of 1000 Dances?’ A thousand … I always get it wrong. That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

The beauty went on to sing some lyrics from the tune as Harry smiled and looked at her. The photos that were shown included the bride and groom dancing the night away in their reception outfits, which included a sleeveless long white dress for Meghan and a tux for Harry. Wedding guests, including the legendary Elton John, could also be seen having a great time as they spent the night beside the couple.

The sneak peek for the second installment of the docuseries comes less than a week after the first three episodes were released. They focused on both Harry and Meghan’s lives before they met as well as their first date and the impact their relationship had on those around them before and after it went public. They also gave details about Harry’s proposal and even included a photo of him down on one knee. The second installment will be focusing more on their lives after getting hitched, including when they decided to leave royal life and make a private life for themselves in Southern California.

The docuseries has had mixed reviews since it was released. The former working royals make claims of racism within the UK media and the institution, in both parts of the series, and explain how it made a negative impact on their lives. They also shed light on some of the members of Meghan’s family, including her dad Thomas Markle and her half siblings, who have spoken out against her in the media since she became romantically involved with Harry.

Part 2 of Harry & Meghan airs Thursday, Dec. 15, on Netflix.