Prince Harry & Meghan’s Daughter Lilibet, 1, Gets Christened & Royal Family Was Reportedly Invited

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the christening of their baby girl Lilibet Diana, 1, on Friday, March 3 in their spectacular home in Montecito, California. The adorable tot’s ceremony was overseen by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor, according to a spokesperson for the couple, per People. A source for the outlet also said William’s royal family was invited to the event, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, however, they did not attend.

The reportedly 20 to 30 guests that did attend the special soiree included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and Lilibet’s very famous godfather, Tyler Perry. Of course, Harry and Meghan’s first born, and Lilibet’s big brother Archie, 3, was part of the big day, and he enjoyed a dance with his little sister, according to the outlet’s insider!

The friendly invitation came on the heels of King Charles extending an olive branch with an invitation to his coronation on May 6 2023 in London. As fans know, there has been royal family strife ever since Harry and Meghan dropped their royal duties, made scandalous claims against Buckingham Palace and jetted off to California. With Charles’ invite, which was sent via “email correspondence,” per the Sunday Times, it appears there may be moves for reconciliation; a far cry from a few months ago when Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir dropped.

In Spare, Harry even claimed his father banned Meghan from visiting Queen Elizabeth as she lay dying in her home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were visiting London on September 8, 2022 when the call came for the couple to make haste to Balmoral to see Harry’s dying grandmother. After an initial announcement from Harry’s reps said he and Meghan would be making the trip to Scotland, the plan was changed a few hours later; Harry ended up flying on a private jet to Balmoral alone and arrived shortly after the Queen’s death was announced.

And the invitation news also makes it sound like Harry and Charles are closer to having a solid conversation with each other. During interviews promoting Spare, Harry revealed that he wasn’t currently on speaking terms with his dad or his brother William. “I look forward to us being able to find peace,” the Duke of Sussex told 60 Minutes. “We haven’t spoken for quite a while.”