Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Share New Photo Of Lilibet & Her Red Hair Is So Cute

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, have released a portrait of daughter Lilibet Diana following her first birthday! To no surprise, she looks as cute as a button and seems to take after her father with her orange-brown hair. The photo, which can be seen here, shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter smiling at Frogmore Cottage, where her parents lived before they moved to Los Angeles in 2020. Lili donned a powder blue dress and was accessorized with a white lace head bow. Her eyes seemed to be a blue-grey color.

The picture was taken at a birthday party held for the 1-year-old on Saturday, June 4, the date of her actual birthday. The party was a “casual, intimate backyard picnic,” according to People, and was attended by close family members and friends. Misan Harriman took the sweet snapshot while at the gathering.

The party took place over a special weekend for the British royal family: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70th year on the throne. Meghan and Harry flew to England to honor Harry’s grandmother, as she is the only monarch to ever have led England for seven decades. Lilibet and her older brother, Archie, 3, did not attend any events, but their parents were photographed at the Trooping the Colour on June 2, which kicked off the celebrations, and the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, which took place on June 3.

View Related Gallery Happy 3rd Birthday, Archie: See Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Adorable Son Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex new Baby Photocall, Windsor Castle, UK - 08 May 2019 Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 25 Sep 2019

It was a special trip for the family, as it marked the first time they all traveled to England as a unit. It also marked the first time The Queen, 96, and Prince William, 39, Kate Middleton, 40, and their three children, met Lilibet. Ahead of the special celebrations, a source close to the Royals revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Harry and Meghan hoped to have a stress and tension-free trip to see their relatives. “They’re determined to make this a wonderful and drama-free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion,” the source noted.

The family flew home on June 5, and it appears that their visit went swimmingly. The pair were seen leaving an airport in Santa Barbara, California, that afternoon after flying home from England on a private jet.