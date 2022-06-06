Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Back In California After Leaving Jubilee Celebrations Early

The Sussexes made their way back to the United States after celebrating Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth over the weekend.

June 6, 2022 10:39AM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived back in California on Sunday, June 5, after celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. The pair were seen getting a ride back from the airport after taking a private jet to Santa Barbara, California. After the eventful weekend, the pair looked glad to be home but also tired from their flight, as Harry, 37, sat in the front seat, and Meghan, 40, in the back seat.

Harry and Meghan were seen getting a ride after taking a private jet to the airport. (Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan took part in the many festivities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the royal family throughout the weekend! Before the celebrations kicked off, a source close to the Royals revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were hoping the time with family would go off without a hitch! “They’re determined to make this a wonderful and drama-free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion,” they said.

It seems like the weekend was a massive success and was completely drama-free! While Harry and Meghan weren’t on the balcony with other members of the Royal Family at the Trooping of the Colour, they did attend the special event and were spotted taking part in the festivities. The pair were also seen making their first public appearance at the event on Friday for the Thanksgiving Service. Meghan looked beautiful in an all-white outfit, while Harry rocked pinstriped pants and a blazer with some of his military medals on full display!

Harry and Meghan hold hands at the Thanksgiving Service at the Platinum Jubilee. (Shutterstock)

While the pair seemed to have fun with their family, one of the most important events of the weekend came when the Queen got to finally meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor between the Trooping of the Colour and the Thanksgiving service. The meeting happened right around Lilibet’s first birthday, and it was surely a sweet moment for the entire family!

