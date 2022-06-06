Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Back In California After Leaving Jubilee Celebrations Early

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived back in California on Sunday, June 5, after celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. The pair were seen getting a ride back from the airport after taking a private jet to Santa Barbara, California. After the eventful weekend, the pair looked glad to be home but also tired from their flight, as Harry, 37, sat in the front seat, and Meghan, 40, in the back seat.

Harry and Meghan took part in the many festivities to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the royal family throughout the weekend! Before the celebrations kicked off, a source close to the Royals revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair were hoping the time with family would go off without a hitch! “They’re determined to make this a wonderful and drama-free trip home, with the focus being squarely on celebrating the Queen on this very special occasion,” they said.

It seems like the weekend was a massive success and was completely drama-free! While Harry and Meghan weren’t on the balcony with other members of the Royal Family at the Trooping of the Colour, they did attend the special event and were spotted taking part in the festivities. The pair were also seen making their first public appearance at the event on Friday for the Thanksgiving Service. Meghan looked beautiful in an all-white outfit, while Harry rocked pinstriped pants and a blazer with some of his military medals on full display!

View Related Gallery Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Photos From All The Concerts, Tributes & Parades EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently Official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Jun 2022 This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte 4 Jun 2022 Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022

While the pair seemed to have fun with their family, one of the most important events of the weekend came when the Queen got to finally meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor between the Trooping of the Colour and the Thanksgiving service. The meeting happened right around Lilibet’s first birthday, and it was surely a sweet moment for the entire family!